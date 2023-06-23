Five people murdered in 5 dists





DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A man was hacked to death by his rivals in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening over previous enmity and establishing supremacy in the area.

The incident took place in Bagoan Tension Mor area under Mathurapur Union of the upazila at around 7 pm.

The deceased was identified as Rintu Hossain Batul, 35, son of Freedom Fighter Jhantu Hossain, a resident of the area.

Police and local sources said the deceased had a feud with Organizing Secretary of Mathurapur Union Unit of BNP and former union parishad (UP) member Hasib Member over establishing supremacy in the area since the UP election as Rintu fought for member post. The duo had also been locked in an enmity over land recently. Following this, Hasib Member along with his supporters attacked on Rintu in the evening, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatpur Police Station (PS) Mojibur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area to avert any further collision.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.

JAMALPUR: A man, who was stabbed to injure in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Montu Mia, 52, son of late Abdul Aziz, a resident of Berapathalia Village under Sharifpur Union in the upazila. He was a shopkeeper of the upazila bazaar.

Quoting locals, police officials said on Thursday night, Montu Mia was returning home from his shop. On the way, a gang of muggers blocked his road and looted his money. At that time, they stabbed him mercilessly with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.

He was then rescued and taken to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to the DMCH.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the DMCH at around 10 pm while undergoing treatment.

Jamalpur Sadar PS OC Kazi Shahnewaj said a case was filed with the PS and police arrested three suspected in this connection.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

MUNSHIGANJ: An elderly man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbour while he was trying to settle a dispute between in two brothers in Sirajdikhan Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Arab Ali, 65, a resident of Puran Bhasanchar area under Latabdi Union in the upazila.

According to police sources, two brothers Haque Mia, 60, and Quader Ali, 65, residents of that area, had a quarrel in the morning. The deceased Arab Ali tried to settle the quarrel. At that time, supporters of Quader beat Arab Ali with sticks, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him injured and took him to Sirajdikhan Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Sirajdikhan PS OC AKM Mizanul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: The critically injured woman, who allegedly jumped from a running bus at Bhaluka to save herself from a rape attempt, was actually thrown off by the culprits.

Police said they had earlier told that the woman jumped from bus to save her from the rape attempt. But after the interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that they threw the woman of from the running bus as they failed to fulfil their bid.

Bhaluka Model PS OC Kamal Hossain said, "Earlier it was assumed that the woman herself jumped from the running bus, but after investigation and interrogating the arrestees, it was known that the accused threw the woman off from the bus to kill her as they failed to fulfil their bid".

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old woman died at around 11 am on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the ICU of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH).

Police sources said the deceased was returning home at about 10 pm on June 16 from a garment factory at Mawna in Gazipur like other days. As all the passengers got down from the bus in Seed Store area in Bhaluka, the bus driver and his two associates tried to violate her. The woman tried to resist them and screamed for help. At one stage, the agitated bus driver and his associated threw her off from the running bus on the Dhaka-Mymensingh road in Mayer Masjid area of Bhaluka.

Locals took her to a private clinic. Later on, as her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the MMCH at night.

She succumbed to her serious head injuries at the IUC of the hospital on Sunday morning. Brother of the deceased as plaintiff filed a case against the driver and his associates on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Bhaluka police have arrested three people and seized the bus after conducting drives.

The arrestees are bus driver Rakib, 21, and his associates Ananda Das, 19, and Arif, 20. All are the residents of Trishal Upazila in Mymensingh District.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: An elderly woman was murdered in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mariam Begum, 70, wife of late Milon Mia, a resident of Karaibari Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Mariam lived alone in her house for long. On Sunday noon, neighbours saw her blood stained body lying on the floor of a room. They then informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore severe injury marks on its head.

Police and locals assumed that a group of thieves might have entered her house on Saturday night to steal valuables and as the woman resisted them, they might have killed her at that time.

The deceased's son Md Mamun Mia, 34, as the plaintiff lodged a murder case with Nabinagar PS in this regard.

Following this, police arrested a man, named Yusuf Mia alias Buidya, 34, for questioning.

Nabinagar PS OC Saifuddin Anwar confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



