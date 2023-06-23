Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 June, 2023, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Chatla Bazar Bridge turns death trap at Lalmohan

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

Chatla Bazar Bridge turns death trap at Lalmohan

Chatla Bazar Bridge turns death trap at Lalmohan

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, June 22: Chatla Bazar Bridge in Lalmohan Upazila of the district has been turned into death trap due to broken hole in the      middle.

The middle hole developed six/seven months back. Earlier both-side railings got broken two years back.

According to field sources, minor and fatal incidents are taking place on that deplorable bridge. Locals have repaired the bridge with trees and woods. But the bridge has still been risky. Taking risk rickshaw, van, auto and motor cycles are moving on it.

Also with acute fear, students of several educational institutions are using the bridge.
Locals Md Nirob Mahajan, Mawlana Md Moslemuddin, and Anisul Haq said, the bridge is in the middle of an important road between Dalal Bazar and Lord Hardinge bridge in the upazila.

Lalmohan Upazila Engineer of LGED Rajib Saha said, a total of 12 bridges including this one are at the same condition. "We have informed the highest concerned for newly constructing these. If fund is allocated, these will be re-built soon," he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop on role of BAPARD in human resource development held in Gopalganj
Two men electrocuted in Rajshahi, Tangail
Four minors drown in Jamalpur, Jhenidah, Naogaon
Four get life term in murder, drug cases
Five people murdered in 5 dists
Chatla Bazar Bridge turns death trap at Lalmohan
Sand lifting from Meghna goes unabated at Lalmohan
26,775 families get VGF rice


Latest News
Australia, IFC to mobilize $50m supporting post-COVID growth in Bangladesh
US Coast Guard says debris field found near Titanic during search for submersible
Man held with 3,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24
Bangladesh looks to scale up position as high-value RMG exporter in the world
King Charles's birthday, coronation celebrated in Dhaka
Ukrainian strike hits key Russian-held bridge
Relegated Hertha Berlin face daunting future despite financial reprieve
Call for stopping spread of antibiotic resistance
No unfit vehicle can ply highways during Eid: Police
Most Read News
Hero Alam gets back candidacy
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
China offers strong support to Bangladesh at crucial moment
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
Who will validate our election process?
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft