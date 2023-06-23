Chatla Bazar Bridge turns death trap at Lalmohan

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, June 22: Chatla Bazar Bridge in Lalmohan Upazila of the district has been turned into death trap due to broken hole in the middle.





The middle hole developed six/seven months back. Earlier both-side railings got broken two years back.





According to field sources, minor and fatal incidents are taking place on that deplorable bridge. Locals have repaired the bridge with trees and woods. But the bridge has still been risky. Taking risk rickshaw, van, auto and motor cycles are moving on it.





Also with acute fear, students of several educational institutions are using the bridge.

Locals Md Nirob Mahajan, Mawlana Md Moslemuddin, and Anisul Haq said, the bridge is in the middle of an important road between Dalal Bazar and Lord Hardinge bridge in the upazila.





Lalmohan Upazila Engineer of LGED Rajib Saha said, a total of 12 bridges including this one are at the same condition. "We have informed the highest concerned for newly constructing these. If fund is allocated, these will be re-built soon," he added.