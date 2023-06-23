Video
Yellen says it's critical to maintain US-China ties after Biden's dictator remarks

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, June 22: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that it's "critical" the US and China maintain a relationship so they can "work together" on global challenges, coming just after President Joe Biden's remarks calling Chinese leader Xi Jinping a "dictator" drew condemnation from Beijing.
Speaking at a news conference in Paris, Yellen said that "with respect to the comments, I think President Biden and I both believe it's critical to maintain communication ... to clear up misperceptions, miscalculations. We need to work together where possible."
"But we have disagreements, and we are also forthright in recognizing we do have disagreements," she added.
Yellen has recently advocated for improving relations between the US and China, arguing cooperation is needed for the sake of maintaining global stability.
Biden's remarks at a fundraiser Tuesday, when he also said China had "real economic difficulties," opened a new rift just after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a visit to Beijing. The trip sought to break the ice in a relationship that has hit a historical low.
China delivered a formal protest of Biden's remarks on Thursday, with Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng telling senior White House and State officials that Washington "should take earnest actions to undo the negative impact" of what Biden said or "bear all the consequences," a Chinese embassy spokesperson said in a statement.
"With the latest irresponsible remarks about China's political system and its top leader, people cannot help but question the sincerity of the US side" in seeking to stabilize relations, the statement said. "The Chinese government and people do not accept any political provocation against China's top leader and will resolutely respond."
Meanwhile, speaking as a two-day gathering gets underway in Paris on improving the global financial response to climate change and poverty, Yellen said that "I'm certainly pleased to see China participating in this       summit."    �AP



