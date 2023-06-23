Video
Cash-strapped Pakistan to lease part of Karachi port to UAE for $220m

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

KARACHI, June 22: AD Ports Group of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed an agreement Thursday to take over the running of part of Pakistan's main Karachi docking facility in a deal worth an immediate $220 million, the company said.
The deal will come as a shot in the arm for Pakistan, with the economy on the brink of collapse and the government desperate for big-ticket foreign investment to help service crippling debt. AD Ports Group has formed a joint venture with another UAE company, Kaheel Terminals, to take over berths from Karachi Port Trust (KPT), the state-owned handling agency.
Karachi Port is Pakistan's oldest and busiest, with 33 berths, and the UAE deal will see the joint venture lease four of them for the next 50 years. "The JV will undertake significant investments in infrastructure and superstructure over the next 10 years," an AD Group statement said.    �AFP



