Three Bangladesh openers struggle with injury at a time

Friday, 23 June, 2023, 3:47 AM
Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal his opening mate Liton Das and Naim Sheikh, the 3rd opener of the squad announced for Afghanistan series, all had been struggling with niggles on Thursday.

Tamim had been struggling with the back pain for a long time and have been playing managing the pain. The dashing opener of the country missed the lone Test against Afghanistan because of the raise of pain.

Tamim resumed practice ahead of white ball game and was looking good till Thursday's practice. He was seen to leave the ground with pain last day.

Liton on the contrary, was feeling discomfort during throwing practice and skip batting session of the day. Naim also had a light niggle on the leg during fielding practice, but later on he was seen to bat on the net.
However, the condition of Liton and Naim are not serious.

The three ODIs of forthcoming home series against Afghanistan are scheduled to be held on July 5, 8 and 11 respectively while the 20-over a-side affairs will be held on July 14 and 16 correspondingly. 



