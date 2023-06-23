Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 June, 2023, 3:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tigresses fail to clinch ACC Emerging Teams Cup trophy

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

It was a 'so near, yet so far' case for the Bangladesh Women's cricket team as they failed to create a history in the first ever Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Women's Emerging Teams Cup tournament, after losing the final game to India by 31 runs in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first, India Women's team put up 127-7 with Dinesh Vrinda making team-high 36 and Kanika Ahuja scoring 30 not out.

For Bangladesh, Nahida Akter and Sultana Khatun took two wickets apiece while Sanjida Akter Meghla and Rabeya Khatun picked up one wicket each.

In reply, Bangladesh were bowled out for 96 in 19.2 overs to squander the chance to win a global trophy. Nahida Akter was the top-scorer for the side with an unbeaten 17 and Sobhana Mostary scored 16.

Offspinner Shreyanka Patil ripped through Bangladesh's batting line up with 4-13 and left-arm spinner Mannar Kashyap played a perfect foil to her with 3-20.

Bangladesh earlier confirmed the final with a thrilling six-run win over
Pakistan but failed to overcome the final hurdle.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three Bangladesh openers struggle with injury at a time
Tigresses fail to clinch ACC Emerging Teams Cup trophy
Lebanon beats Bangladesh 2-0
Women's Handball league results
Olympic chief criticises Ukraine for 'sanctioning' its own athletes
Barcelona kick off La Liga title defence at Getafe
England coach McCullum has 'no regrets' after Australia loss
Tsitsipas crashes out of Halle as 'alien' Medvedev reaches last eight


Latest News
Australia, IFC to mobilize $50m supporting post-COVID growth in Bangladesh
US Coast Guard says debris field found near Titanic during search for submersible
Man held with 3,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24
Bangladesh looks to scale up position as high-value RMG exporter in the world
King Charles's birthday, coronation celebrated in Dhaka
Ukrainian strike hits key Russian-held bridge
Relegated Hertha Berlin face daunting future despite financial reprieve
Call for stopping spread of antibiotic resistance
No unfit vehicle can ply highways during Eid: Police
Most Read News
Hero Alam gets back candidacy
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
China offers strong support to Bangladesh at crucial moment
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
Who will validate our election process?
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft