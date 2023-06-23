Tigresses fail to clinch ACC Emerging Teams Cup trophy







It was a 'so near, yet so far' case for the Bangladesh Women's cricket team as they failed to create a history in the first ever Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Women's Emerging Teams Cup tournament, after losing the final game to India by 31 runs in Hong Kong on Wednesday.Electing to bat first, India Women's team put up 127-7 with Dinesh Vrinda making team-high 36 and Kanika Ahuja scoring 30 not out.For Bangladesh, Nahida Akter and Sultana Khatun took two wickets apiece while Sanjida Akter Meghla and Rabeya Khatun picked up one wicket each.In reply, Bangladesh were bowled out for 96 in 19.2 overs to squander the chance to win a global trophy. Nahida Akter was the top-scorer for the side with an unbeaten 17 and Sobhana Mostary scored 16.Offspinner Shreyanka Patil ripped through Bangladesh's batting line up with 4-13 and left-arm spinner Mannar Kashyap played a perfect foil to her with 3-20.Bangladesh earlier confirmed the final with a thrilling six-run win overPakistan but failed to overcome the final hurdle. �BSS