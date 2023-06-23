

Lebanon beats Bangladesh 2-0



Lebanon is the best team in the tournament. It is ranked 99th on the ranking table by FIFA. Bangladesh, on the other hand, is ranked 192nd. A difference of almost 100 ranks was clear in the match. A win was not an option for the South Asian opponent rather a draw was dreamed of.



But it was not the first encounter between these two. A decade ago, Bangladesh and Lebanon had met two times, with each side winning once. During the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in July 2011, Lebanon outplayed Bangladesh 4-0 at home while Bangladesh took its revenge in the return with a 2-0 win.

Lebanon was winless in its last three games, failing to score in each. On the other hand, the boys in red and green jerseys have played and won a practice match and a FIFA international friendly match in Cambodia before the tournament.



Bangladesh national football team found a 1-0 win against Royal Cambodian Armed Forces FA, also known as the Tiffy Army for sponsorship reasons, on 12 June. The boys registered a 1-0 win over Cambodian rivals in the FIFA international friendly match on 15 June.



In the next match of the tournament, Pakistan will face Kuwait at 4:00 pm (Bangladesh Standard Time) on Saturday while host India will meet neighbouring Nepal at 8:00 pm.

