Friday, 23 June, 2023, 3:47 AM
Home Sports

SAFF Championship 2023

Lebanon beats Bangladesh 2-0

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh began the SAFF Championship 2023 mission with a 0-2 defeat to Lebanon, the most powerful opponent in the tournament, on Thursday in its first match of the tournament in Bengaluru, India.

Lebanon is the best team in the tournament. It is ranked 99th on the ranking table by FIFA. Bangladesh, on the other hand, is ranked 192nd. A difference of almost 100 ranks was clear in the match. A win was not an option for the South Asian opponent rather a draw was dreamed of.

But it was not the first encounter between these two. A decade ago, Bangladesh and Lebanon had met two times, with each side winning once. During the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in July 2011, Lebanon outplayed Bangladesh 4-0 at home while Bangladesh took its revenge in the return with a 2-0 win.

Lebanon was winless in its last three games, failing to score in each. On the other hand, the boys in red and green jerseys have played and won a practice match and a FIFA international friendly match in Cambodia before the tournament.

Bangladesh national football team found a 1-0 win against Royal Cambodian Armed Forces FA, also known as the Tiffy Army for sponsorship reasons, on 12 June. The boys registered a 1-0 win over Cambodian rivals in the FIFA international friendly match on 15 June.

In the next match of the tournament, Pakistan will face Kuwait at 4:00 pm (Bangladesh Standard Time) on Saturday while host India will meet neighbouring Nepal at 8:00 pm.
