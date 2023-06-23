

Women's Handball league results



Four more matches of Cute Women's Handball League were held on the third day (Thursday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city's Paltan.On the day, Dhaka Mariners Young's Club beat Dilkusha Sporting Club by 45-24 goals after leading the first half by 22-15 goals, RN Sports Home defeated Jamalpur Sports Academy by 41-6 goals after dominating the first half by 20-4 goals, Arambagh Krira Sangha outclassed Madaripur Handball Training center by 38-16 goals after leading the first half by 23-8 goals and Viqarunnisa Noon Sports Club defeated Gafur Baluch Smrity Sangsad by 34-15 goals after dominating the first half by 17-7 goals.Meanwhile, the super four and place-deciding matches will be held tomorrow (Friday) at the same venue. �BSS