Butterfly king Milak to miss swimming world championships

BUDAPEST, JUNE 22: Kristof Milak, who won two golds at the 2022 world swimming championships, said Wednesday he will skip this year's event in Japan claiming: "I am currently neither physically nor mentally in a position to be among the best in the world."The 23-year-old Hungarian won two butterfly golds last year before home fans. He is also the world record holder and Olympic champion in 200m butterfly and won the 2019 world title in the event."It is with a very heavy heart that I have made a decision," he said in a statement posted by his club, Honved, on Facebook. "I will not compete in the World Championships in Fukuoka in July - as much as I would like to continue my winning streak.""I am looking for the satisfactory answer myself as to why it happened this way," he said in a statement posted by his swimming club, Honved, on Facebook."I could not even approach one hundred percent of my performance, which is essential for peak performance, and I don't like to settle for less." The Budapest showpiece was the first of three world championships in 19 months with Fukuoka in July followed by Doha in February 2024. The Paris Olympics follow in the summer. �AFP