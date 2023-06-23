

Tipu asks DNCRP to monitor sugar prices in markets



He gave this order after attending as chief guest a seminar on Thursday organized jointly by Bangladesh Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers Association and Medicinal Plants and Herbal Products Business Promotion Council.



The Commerce Minister said, "The price of sugar is increasing in international market and its impact has affected our country. The Tariff Commission has been asked to coordinate local price with international market.

They said there is some difference between the sugar price in domestic market and international price. We will coordinate that."



In response to another question, the commerce minister said, we will request the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to reduce the tariff or exempt the tariff rate fixed on sugar. If this is done it will be possible to reduce sugar price to some extent.



Tipu Munshi said with the reduction in the price of soybean oil in international market, the price has been reduced in the domestic market and the oil is sold at a reduced price. The government is trying its best to keep the price of daily necessities within the reach of common people.



But the prices of the products which have to be imported have to be sold in coordination with the international market. In this context, he further said almost all of its sugar and edible has to be ported. Their prices fluctuate, so that an increase in international price affect domestic price.



Earlier in the seminar, Tipu Munshi said Ayurvedic medicine is an ancient medical system. which has gained people's trust. Along with the government, the private sector is also working on its development.



Neighboring countries export Ayurvedic medicines abroad. We can also earn foreign exchange by exporting Ayurvedic medicines manufactured in our country. For this, the opportunity should be used and the ministry will give all cooperation to achieve the goal.



He said, to exploit the potential Ayurvedic medicine industry sector the research work should be increased. Besides, its effectiveness should reach everyone, rspecially, to new generation people. We are becoming excessively dependent on antibiotics; emphasis should be placed on using Ayurvedic medicine as an alternative to antibiotics.



President of Bangladesh Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers Association Dr. Hakeem Md. AFM Fakhrul Islam Munsi, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy of Dhaka University Prof Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachar were present.



The key note paper was presented by Bangladesh Unani and Ayurvedic Board member AB Mahbubur Rahman Saki. General Secretary Dr Mizanur Rahman.of the Association also spoke on the occasion.



