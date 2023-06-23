BGMEA wraps up training on high-end fashion products







The project was initiated two years back with an aim to develop high-end western apparel items by utilizing centuries-old local heritage materials of the country.



BGMEA has implemented this scheme with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF) program of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA; Dr. Mohammad Ileas Mia, deputy secretary, WTO Cell, Ministry of Commerce (MOC); Dr. Engr. Ayub Nabi Khan, pro vice chancellor of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT), Neela Hosna Ara, director of BGMEA, were present at the closing event of the project recently, said a press release.



Speaking on the occasion, Faruque Hassan said, "The heritage textile materials we have in our country are priceless. Having centuries-old pride, BGMEA being the promoter of the apparel industry in Bangladesh, felt the urge to double down on heritage resurrection - through our indigenous textile materials and unique craftsmanship. We aspire to redefine luxury fashion by blending invaluable heritage."



"If we can develop high-value fashionable garments using our locally produced heritage fabrics and link them to the export market, it will create opportunities for our sector with respect to diversification," he said.



Deputy secretary Dr. Mohammad Ileas Mia said, "Under the EIF program, we've worked with food processing industry, agriculture, leather and other sectors.



However, it was challenging at first to implement something like this in the RMG sector, as the idea was very new and innovative. But, to our utter surprise, at the end of the project, RMG has been the best one fulfilling all the components".



A total of 160 participants from the industry, especially the fashion designers and innovators and local weavers, got training under this project. During the training, they prepared some mood boards which represent how heritage and culture can be used to design blended luxury items.



Also, 9 teams comprising 20 people from fashion designing backgrounds have developed some prototypes of the fusion product for example, bridal wear, evening gown, party dress etc. using local Jamdani, Muslin and silk, all from Bangladesh.



Faruque said BGMEA has undertaken two other separate projects to promote Khadi, Muslin and local heritage motifs such as waterlily, royal Bengal tiger, rickshaw paint and etc.



He invited the local designers to collaborate on these projects, in terms of design development, and product sourcing.



