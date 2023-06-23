Video
HSBC, DNCC join hands for sustainable development thru innovation

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Correspondent

The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) in collaboration with Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) organized the second edition of their climate series events titled "Together for Climate" on Wednesday.

As a part of HSBC's sustainability efforts, the bank urged key stakeholders from multifarious fronts to work together and deliver innovative solutions to mitigate climate change challenges, said a press release.

By harnessing collective efforts and expertise of its diverse network, the initiative aimed to drive systemic change, influence policy decisions and create a momentum towards a more sustainable and resilient future, it said.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Inditex country head Javier Santonja, Bengal Glass CEO Amyn Saleh, Neval Founder Anadil Johnson, HSBC Asia Pacific Chief of Staff Philip Fellowes, and HSBC Bangladesh CEO Md Mahbub ur Rahman were among the key speakers of the event.

During Live Q and A session, the mayor said, "Two thousand people migrate to Dhaka every day due to increasing climate change, floods, cyclones and sea level rise in different parts of Bangladesh. City residents are experiencing adverse environmental effects."

"Everyone is potentially exposed to impacts of climate change. In such a situation, everyone must act responsibly to protect the environment of Dhaka city. Keeping this in mind, DNCC has taken an initiative to plant two lakh trees," he said.

"Global issues like climate change and migration have a direct impact on cities. Dhaka North City Corporation has taken various eco-friendly initiatives; starting from reservoir rescue project to construction of parks and playgrounds.

It is important that we work hand-in-hand with the private sector, development partners and the public to come up with innovative solutions to build sustainable cities in the face of climate change," he added.

"As people and nature are intricately woven together, a delicate balance is much needed to make the ecosystem thrive. To maintain such balance, each of us has to do our part responsibly and take climate centric actions.

I believe our united efforts will help drive sustainability transformation focusing on the 3A's- Awareness, Adaptation and Action," said HSBC Bangladesh's CEO Md Mahbub ur Rahman.

The event also focused on the topic titled "Embracing Glass towards a Circular Economy", 'Future of Fashion: a closer look on Sustainability", "Local Leadership" and "Global Reach".


