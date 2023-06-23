Govt to procure 67.20 lakh MMBtu LNG, 95,000 tonnes fertilizer







The approvals came from the 22nd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year held on Thursday virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.



Briefing the reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Secretary, Coordination and Reforms, Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan, informed that the day's CCGP meeting approved a total of 34 procurement proposals.

He said that following two separate proposals from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Petrobangla would procure some 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from the spot market from M/S Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd Singapore with around Taka 557.72 crore where per MMBtu LNG would cost $12.98 while the Petrobangla will procure another cargo of 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from the same Singaporean company with around Taka 595.11 crore with per MMBtu LNG costing $13.85.



Mahmudul informed that following three separate proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure some 25,000 metric tons of TSP fertilizer under state-level agreement under the 2nd lot from GCT, Tunisia with around Taka 91.11 crore, BADC would procure another 30,000 metric tons of TSP fertilizer under state-level agreement under the 4th lot from OCP, SA, Morocco with around Taka 110.96 crore.



The BADC in another proposal would procure some 40,000 metric tons of DAP fertilizer under state-level agreement under the 4th lot from OCP, SA, Morocco with around Taka 206.35 crore.



BSS adds: Mahmudul said following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Commerce, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure some 25 lakh liters of rice bran oil from Majumder Bran Oil Mills Ltd Jahsore and another consignment of 25 lakh liters of rice bran oil from Majumder Products Ltd Dhaka with a total cost of Taka 80 crore.



The meeting approved a proposal for appointing the IT firm Infrastructure Investment Facilitation Company (IIFC) with around Taka 17.50 crore for providing smart services to some one crore beneficiary card holders of the TCB.



The Cabinet Division Secretary, Coordination and Reforms, informed that the meeting decided to award the package number WD-02 to Spectra Engineers Ltd with around Taka 881.24 crore under the project for constructing road from Kalurghat Bridge to Chaktai Canal along the Karnaphuli River Bank.



The government approved separate proposals for procuring some 67.20 lakh MMBtu (Metric Million British Thermal Unit)LNG, 95,000 metric tons of fertilizer and 50 lakh liters of rice bran oil to meet the growing demand of the country.The approvals came from the 22nd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year held on Thursday virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.Briefing the reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Secretary, Coordination and Reforms, Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan, informed that the day's CCGP meeting approved a total of 34 procurement proposals.He said that following two separate proposals from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Petrobangla would procure some 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from the spot market from M/S Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd Singapore with around Taka 557.72 crore where per MMBtu LNG would cost $12.98 while the Petrobangla will procure another cargo of 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from the same Singaporean company with around Taka 595.11 crore with per MMBtu LNG costing $13.85.Mahmudul informed that following three separate proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure some 25,000 metric tons of TSP fertilizer under state-level agreement under the 2nd lot from GCT, Tunisia with around Taka 91.11 crore, BADC would procure another 30,000 metric tons of TSP fertilizer under state-level agreement under the 4th lot from OCP, SA, Morocco with around Taka 110.96 crore.The BADC in another proposal would procure some 40,000 metric tons of DAP fertilizer under state-level agreement under the 4th lot from OCP, SA, Morocco with around Taka 206.35 crore.BSS adds: Mahmudul said following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Commerce, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure some 25 lakh liters of rice bran oil from Majumder Bran Oil Mills Ltd Jahsore and another consignment of 25 lakh liters of rice bran oil from Majumder Products Ltd Dhaka with a total cost of Taka 80 crore.The meeting approved a proposal for appointing the IT firm Infrastructure Investment Facilitation Company (IIFC) with around Taka 17.50 crore for providing smart services to some one crore beneficiary card holders of the TCB.The Cabinet Division Secretary, Coordination and Reforms, informed that the meeting decided to award the package number WD-02 to Spectra Engineers Ltd with around Taka 881.24 crore under the project for constructing road from Kalurghat Bridge to Chaktai Canal along the Karnaphuli River Bank.