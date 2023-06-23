Video
BD signs MoU with Oracle to upskill local workforce

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

BD signs MoU with Oracle to upskill local workforce

BD signs MoU with Oracle to upskill local workforce

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division of the Ministerial Division of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oracle to deliver on the Government's vision of transforming the country into a digital and knowledge-based economy. The announcement was made on June 20, Tuesday during an event held at ICT Bhaban.

As part of this collaboration, ICT's Human Resource Development will  leverage resources from Oracle Academy to identify opportunities and implement strategies to prepare local talent resources to be future ready.

Local educational institutions will have access to teaching and educational resources from Oracle Academyto help educators to develop core computing knowledge and skills aligned to industry standards. Additionally, Oracle and ICT will be jointly hosting Hackathons to foster greater creativity and innovation amongst the youth and start-ups.

"With Bangladesh's ICT sector employing around two million professionals, it is paramount that we have a digitally skilled workforce that is meeting the future demands of the industry," said State minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

"This strategic collaboration with Oracle aims to re-energize our local workforce, strengthening our culture of innovation and accelerating our digital transformation journey as part of our Digital Strategy and Smart Bangladesh vision."

"Over the last 14 years, Bangladesh has witnessed quadrupling of its GDP per capita largely due to wide scale adoption of digital services across government departments and every part of society," said Rubaba Dowla, managing director, Oracle Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

"To sustain this momentum, it's fundamental that we buildafuture-ready workforce equipped with industry relevant knowledge and digital skills to succeed. We're excited to collaborate with ICT Ministry to empower the local talent pool with digital capabilities to help take Bangladesh to even greater heights."


