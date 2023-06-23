Ispahani emerges as top beverage brand in BD





Ispahani emerged as the top beverage brand in Bangladesh in a recent study by Kantar Worldpanel that deals in consumer knowledge and insights based on continuous consumer panels. Kantar World panel published their Brand Footprint recently, says a press release.



Kantar World panel is part of Kantar, which is a leading insight, information and consultancy network. Kantar does a ranking of the world�s most chosen FMCG brands under the title of "Brand Footprint". The study shows how consumers around the world are buying FMCG brands, and highlights the opportunities that remain for brands to increase their footprint.





