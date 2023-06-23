Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 June, 2023, 3:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash-Bishwo Shahitto Kendro opens book reading at Mirpur

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Business Desk

bKash-Bishwo Shahitto Kendro opens book reading at Mirpur

bKash-Bishwo Shahitto Kendro opens book reading at Mirpur

Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, with the support of bKash, has inaugurated this year's Nationwide Enrichment (Book Reading) program by distributing books among the students of Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College.

Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed, Founder and Chief Executive of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro and Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash formally inaugurated the program in a ceremony organised at Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College auditorium on Tuesday in the capital.

The event was also attended by Lt Col K M Soulaiman Al Mamun, Principal of Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College, and Humayun Kabir, Head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Department of bKash, among others.

Bishwo Shahitto Kendrohas been conducting book reading programs across the country with a greater vision of nurturing book reading habit beyond textbooks among the students so that they can become enlightened. To make this endeavour more impactful, bKash has been associated with book reading program for nine years.

Addressing the students, Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed said, "We have to widen our vision to see the bigger perspective. Reading books on different topics can lead towards that direction. Bangladesh has to be great and it has ample of opportunities. You are the flag bearers of future Bangladesh where millions of enlightened minds will lead the country ahead".
Mentioning the stories of successful personalities who have set example through their excellence in knowledge, Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd) said to the students, "You have to be enlightened through reading books. If you become enlightened, country will be prosperous. That is why bKash is associated with Bishwo Shahitto Kendro's book reading program aiming to ignite the light of knowledge in the young minds. bKash always engages with books since its inception and will continue to support in nurturing enlighten minds."
At the program, books were handed over to the students in the presence of more than 1,200 students at the auditorium of Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College. After the book distribution, a colourful cultural program was also presented by the students.
bKash has been supporting the 'Nationwide Enrichment (Book Reading) Program' of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro since 2014 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. Under the initiative, this year a total of 33,600 books will be distributed among the students of different schools across the country, totalling over 300,000 books among four thousand schools that benefitted over 3.0 million readers in the last nine years.
It is mentionable that bKash has been involved in various activities to encourage book reading since its inception. Since 2018, bKash has been working with Bangla Academy as the main sponsor of the Amar  Ekushey book fair. bKash is also supporting PROYASH, a special education institute in Jashore from 2019. Besides, bKash has been supporting Biggan Chinta Science Festival across the country since 2019. At the science festival, more than 20,000 young scientists have shown their innovative skills and intelligence by displaying over600 projects.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tipu asks DNCRP to monitor sugar prices in markets
Banks asked to detect fake notes in cattle markets
BGMEA wraps up training on high-end fashion products
HSBC, DNCC join hands for sustainable development thru innovation
Govt to procure 67.20 lakh MMBtu LNG, 95,000 tonnes fertilizer
BD signs MoU with Oracle to upskill local workforce
Ispahani emerges as top beverage brand in BD
Midland Bank celebrates 10th anniversary


Latest News
Australia, IFC to mobilize $50m supporting post-COVID growth in Bangladesh
US Coast Guard says debris field found near Titanic during search for submersible
Man held with 3,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24
Bangladesh looks to scale up position as high-value RMG exporter in the world
King Charles's birthday, coronation celebrated in Dhaka
Ukrainian strike hits key Russian-held bridge
Relegated Hertha Berlin face daunting future despite financial reprieve
Call for stopping spread of antibiotic resistance
No unfit vehicle can ply highways during Eid: Police
Most Read News
Hero Alam gets back candidacy
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
China offers strong support to Bangladesh at crucial moment
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
Who will validate our election process?
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft