BMW 735i launched in Bangladesh Executive Motors Limited, the luxury automotive arm of Meghna Executive Holdings has introduced the seventh-generation flagship model of The BMW 7 Series which is synonymous for sheer driving pleasure, lounge-like comfort and digitalization to the next level.





The launch event of the BMW 735i took place at Radisson Blu in Dhaka recently, says a press release.





The front-end design of the all-new BMW 7 Series is dominated by features that are typical of the brand, but a clear distinction is maintained between the new luxury model and its stalemates in the BMW range. Unique equipment features, such as the multi- sensory vehicle experience BMW iDrive with BMW Curved Display, highlight its status as a symbol of the BMW Group's innovative strength.





Regarding the latest edition from the BMW 7 series, Executive Motors Limited & Meghna Executive Holdings' director operations Ashique Un Nabi said that the luxurious sedan embodies the epitome of automotive excellence and combines state-of-the-art technology with, unmatched comfort, and exhilarating performance.





"We are confident that the all-new BMW 7 Series will redefine the standards of luxury and driving pleasure in the Bangladeshi automotive market," he added.

The BMW 735i comes as standard with adaptive LED headlights including matrix high beam and the selective Beam non-dazzling high beam assistant. The light functions are divided into two separate areas.





The upright front end and new interpretation of the twin headlights and BMW kidney grille - both are signature BMW design elements. The standard BMW crystal headlights and the iconic glow of the kidney grille enhance the impressive presence of the front end by creating an aura of premiumness.This fully digital screen grouping consists of a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches.