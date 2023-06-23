

Union Ltd gets new Head of Business

Showkat will look into possible partnership opportunities with the ecosystem players to drive the market towards technology leadership in the industry, together with scaling up current business for the group and associated brands. Showkat has been in the telecommunications industry for around two decades, with experience in Grameenphone as Head of Device, VAS, and Roaming, as well as other Telenor operations in South Asia and Southeast Asia throughout the years.

Showkat has an MBA from IBA, University of Dhaka, with a major in marketing.

"We are delighted to have Sarder Showkat Ali in our team," said Alvee Rana, the Director of Union Limited. "His extensive experience and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to our continued growth and success. We are confident that Sarder Showkat Ali will play a pivotal role in transforming into a tech company and bring fresh perspectives to our organization."

Showkat will collaborate closely with the existing team. His insights and contributions will help Union Limited drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and achieve sustainable business growth. Union Limited, a leading multifaceted group of companies, has appointed Sarder Showkat Ali as Business Head of the Mobile and Tech Division. The conglomerate announced that in a press release.Showkat will look into possible partnership opportunities with the ecosystem players to drive the market towards technology leadership in the industry, together with scaling up current business for the group and associated brands. Showkat has been in the telecommunications industry for around two decades, with experience in Grameenphone as Head of Device, VAS, and Roaming, as well as other Telenor operations in South Asia and Southeast Asia throughout the years.Showkat has an MBA from IBA, University of Dhaka, with a major in marketing."We are delighted to have Sarder Showkat Ali in our team," said Alvee Rana, the Director of Union Limited. "His extensive experience and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to our continued growth and success. We are confident that Sarder Showkat Ali will play a pivotal role in transforming into a tech company and bring fresh perspectives to our organization."Showkat will collaborate closely with the existing team. His insights and contributions will help Union Limited drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and achieve sustainable business growth.