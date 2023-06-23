Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 June, 2023, 3:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Xiaomi launches smartphone Redmi 12C

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

Leading global smartphone brand Xiaomi announced the launch of its latest smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi 12C on Thursday. The new Redmi 12C features an impressive display, a powerful MediaTek chip, and a stunning dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor - taking entry-level smartphone performance to the next level.
Redmi 12C will be available in three stylish colours - Graphite Gray, Ocean Blue, and Mint Green. The retail price is BDT 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, says a press release.
Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said: "Xiaomi Bangladesh is committed to providing the best smartphone experience at every price point. To ensure that we are bringing MediaTek G85 octa-core processor with our Redmi 12C. We believe this shall provide its users with the best performance at that price point. From day-to-day smartphone usage to gaming, this processor shall ensure a fantastic all-round experience.
Equipped with a 2.0GHz MediaTek G85 octa-core processor, the Redmi 12C provides efficient performance for a smooth daily viewing experience. Powered by the fast Mali-G52 gaming GPU and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, the device also ensures a fantastic gaming experience. The massive 5,000mAh large-capacity battery ensures that the Redmi 12C offers seamless performance throughout the day. The 10W fast charging on the latest Redmi 12 series entrant comes with an in-box 10W charger that allows users to charge its battery in no time.
Redmi 12C comes with an impressive 6.71" HD+ Display with 1650 x 720 HD+ resolution. The Reading Mode makes screen lights feel gentler on the eyes for lasting comfort. Moreover, it features a unibody design, an AI Face Unlock with a rear fingerprint sensor, a dual SIM + MicroSD tray, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The powerful AI dual camera has a 50MP high-resolution primary camera that easily captures stunning pictures. Having a 4-in-1 pixel binning technology for enhanced light sensitivity, Xiaomi Redmi 12C gives users the freedom to take quality snaps in low-light environments using the Night Mode feature. The 5MP selfie camera allows users to capture crisp selfies during their daily endeavours.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tipu asks DNCRP to monitor sugar prices in markets
Banks asked to detect fake notes in cattle markets
BGMEA wraps up training on high-end fashion products
HSBC, DNCC join hands for sustainable development thru innovation
Govt to procure 67.20 lakh MMBtu LNG, 95,000 tonnes fertilizer
BD signs MoU with Oracle to upskill local workforce
Ispahani emerges as top beverage brand in BD
Midland Bank celebrates 10th anniversary


Latest News
Australia, IFC to mobilize $50m supporting post-COVID growth in Bangladesh
US Coast Guard says debris field found near Titanic during search for submersible
Man held with 3,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24
Bangladesh looks to scale up position as high-value RMG exporter in the world
King Charles's birthday, coronation celebrated in Dhaka
Ukrainian strike hits key Russian-held bridge
Relegated Hertha Berlin face daunting future despite financial reprieve
Call for stopping spread of antibiotic resistance
No unfit vehicle can ply highways during Eid: Police
Most Read News
Hero Alam gets back candidacy
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
China offers strong support to Bangladesh at crucial moment
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
Who will validate our election process?
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft