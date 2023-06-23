Xiaomi launches smartphone Redmi 12C





Redmi 12C will be available in three stylish colours - Graphite Gray, Ocean Blue, and Mint Green. The retail price is BDT 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, says a press release.

Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said: "Xiaomi Bangladesh is committed to providing the best smartphone experience at every price point. To ensure that we are bringing MediaTek G85 octa-core processor with our Redmi 12C. We believe this shall provide its users with the best performance at that price point. From day-to-day smartphone usage to gaming, this processor shall ensure a fantastic all-round experience.

Equipped with a 2.0GHz MediaTek G85 octa-core processor, the Redmi 12C provides efficient performance for a smooth daily viewing experience. Powered by the fast Mali-G52 gaming GPU and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, the device also ensures a fantastic gaming experience. The massive 5,000mAh large-capacity battery ensures that the Redmi 12C offers seamless performance throughout the day. The 10W fast charging on the latest Redmi 12 series entrant comes with an in-box 10W charger that allows users to charge its battery in no time.

Redmi 12C comes with an impressive 6.71" HD+ Display with 1650 x 720 HD+ resolution. The Reading Mode makes screen lights feel gentler on the eyes for lasting comfort. Moreover, it features a unibody design, an AI Face Unlock with a rear fingerprint sensor, a dual SIM + MicroSD tray, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.



Leading global smartphone brand Xiaomi announced the launch of its latest smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi 12C on Thursday. The new Redmi 12C features an impressive display, a powerful MediaTek chip, and a stunning dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor - taking entry-level smartphone performance to the next level.Redmi 12C will be available in three stylish colours - Graphite Gray, Ocean Blue, and Mint Green. The retail price is BDT 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, says a press release.Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said: "Xiaomi Bangladesh is committed to providing the best smartphone experience at every price point. To ensure that we are bringing MediaTek G85 octa-core processor with our Redmi 12C. We believe this shall provide its users with the best performance at that price point. From day-to-day smartphone usage to gaming, this processor shall ensure a fantastic all-round experience.Equipped with a 2.0GHz MediaTek G85 octa-core processor, the Redmi 12C provides efficient performance for a smooth daily viewing experience. Powered by the fast Mali-G52 gaming GPU and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, the device also ensures a fantastic gaming experience. The massive 5,000mAh large-capacity battery ensures that the Redmi 12C offers seamless performance throughout the day. The 10W fast charging on the latest Redmi 12 series entrant comes with an in-box 10W charger that allows users to charge its battery in no time.Redmi 12C comes with an impressive 6.71" HD+ Display with 1650 x 720 HD+ resolution. The Reading Mode makes screen lights feel gentler on the eyes for lasting comfort. Moreover, it features a unibody design, an AI Face Unlock with a rear fingerprint sensor, a dual SIM + MicroSD tray, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.The powerful AI dual camera has a 50MP high-resolution primary camera that easily captures stunning pictures. Having a 4-in-1 pixel binning technology for enhanced light sensitivity, Xiaomi Redmi 12C gives users the freedom to take quality snaps in low-light environments using the Night Mode feature. The 5MP selfie camera allows users to capture crisp selfies during their daily endeavours.