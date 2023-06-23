

IFIL holds training on prevention of money laundering Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) organized a training on 'Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism' at its Head Office at Tejgaon, Dhaka recently.

K. B. M. Moin Uddin Chisty, Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of IFIL was present at the training as the chief guest. Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain, Managing Director & CEO, IFIL, S. Q. Bazlur Rashid, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO, Md. Taufikul Hakim, Vice President & DCAMLCO and other senior officials were present at the training. All officers from Head Office and branches participated in the training, says a press release.



