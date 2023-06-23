Video
vivo organises Eid raffle draw for cashback

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

Vivo he global smartphone manufacturer has organized a thrilling Raffle Draw to double the Eid excitement. Customers can win a cashback purchasing any vivo smartphone. This exciting campaign launched on June 20 will conclude on June 29th.
The first prize of the Raffle Draw includes a cashback of one lakh Taka, while the second prize features the stylish vivo Y36 smartphone. As the third prize, you can win a fantastic stylish bag. Additionally, the fourth prize includes a cool mug from vivo, and the fifth prize offers a data offer, says a press release.
To participate in the Raffle Draw, simply visit any authorized vivo showroom and purchase any vivo smartphone. You can also consider the latest addition to vivo's lineup, the vivo Y36, known for its captivating design and exceptional user experience.
Customers can purchase the vivo Y36 from any authorized vivo showroom or e-store for only BDT 26,999. The Vibrant Glow and Meteor Black-colored vivo Y36 smartphones come with a crystal grip glass on the back for added usability.
The phone boasts a Fluoride AG glass technology for eye-catching design and protection that stands out among other smartphones. The premium-looking vivo Y36 smartphone is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 superpower processor. It operates on the FunTouch OS 13 operating system and features 8GB of RAM, with an option for additional 8GB RAM and a massive 128GB storage. The combination of a high-quality processor and extensive storage capacity enhances the multitasking capabilities of this smartphone.


