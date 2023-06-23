Video
Friday, 23 June, 2023
Shikho to receive insurance services from MetLife

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Desk

Shikho to receive insurance services from MetLife

Shikho to receive insurance services from MetLife

Shikho, one of the fastest growing Bangladeshi education technology start-ups, recently joined hands with MetLife Bangladesh to provide insurance facilities to its employees.
As part of this, more than 300 employees of Shikho will receive financial protection for medical treatments, accident and loss of life. An agreement signing ceremony has recently been held between Shikho and MetLife Bangladesh, says a press release.
The company selected MetLife as the employee insurance provider because of the insurer's customized solutions, online claims settlement service, faster payment of insurance claims and financial strength.
Shikho was established in 2019. The digital learning platform offers over 12 types of programs and proactively attempts to improve learning experience for school going and, higher and secondary students.
In Bangladesh, MetLife provides insurance protection to over 270,000 employees and their dependents of more than 800 organizations in addition to over 1 million individual customers.
"This collaboration is another step to show our commitment to our colleagues who are working daily to make a difference in how Bangladesh learns. I am sure that our employees will heavily benefit from the services of MetLife." said Ishmam Chowdhury, Chief of Staff, Shikho Technologies Bangladesh Limited.
Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Head of Employee Benefits of MetLife Bangladesh, said, "Our extensive experience of working with Bangladesh's leading startups has enabled us to provide a tailor-made solutions for the employees of Sikho. We are very glad to contribute towards making the country's education sector even stronger."
Ishmam Chowdhury, Chief of Staff; Ishita Das, Manager, Human Resources; M M Sabbir Hossain, Asst. manager, Human Resources were present from Shikho.
MetLife Bangladesh's senior officials including Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Head of Employee Benefits; Md. Monirul Islam, Assistant Director; Arman Jahid, Senior Manager, and Samsur Rahman, Financial Associate were also present at the signing ceremony.


