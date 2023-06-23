

‘Harmful plastic industry gets loan while biodegradable initiatives lack financing’

Participants raised this complaint at a seminar titled Plastic Pollution in Forests and Other Natural Ecosystem: Way Forward jointly organized by Arannayk Foundation and Institution of Foresters Bangladesh (IFB) at the Parjatan Bhaban in the capital on Wednesday.

Participating in an open discussion, speakers said that many eco-friendly commercial ventures fail due to the lack of bank loans.

They also demand banning the transportation of single-use plastics to Saint Martin Island and Sundarbans.

Virtually joining as the Chief Guest, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr. Farhina Ahmed informed that her ministry has formulated policies to safeguard Saint Martin. Reminding the three conditions of sustainable development: intra-generational equity, intergenerational equity and transboundary equity, the Secretary said that the government is working towards green growth.

Chief Conservator of Forest Md. Amir Hosain Chowdhury also participated as a special guest. Sundarbans are being piled up with tons of plastics making the inhalation of the plants and germination difficult. He called for a coordinated effort from the government and private sectors to curb plastic pollution.

Arnnayk Foundation's Executive Director Rakibul Hasan Mukul delivered the opening remarks and said, municipalities and other govt. regulators are often dumping plastics, putting the forests, rivers and bays in great danger.

While delivering the closing remarks, the chair of the seminar, Istiaq Uddin Ahmad, the president of IFB and the former Chief Conservator of Forest warned that Bangladesh lags behind in plastic waste management. He also urged for ensuring accountability for performing the conservation roles to the environment.

Earlier in the Seminar, two papers were presented by Dr. Shahriar Hossain, Secretary General of ESDO and Mostafa Yousuf, Staff Correspondent of the Daily Star.

Papers highlighted the alarming rate of the increase of plastic goods and its adverse impact on the ecosystem. From 2005 to 2020, the consumption of plastic had gone up by 5 times and in 2020, the use of plastic was 9 lacs 77 thousand tons. Of which only 31 per cent was recycled. The paper suggested well preparing before the international treaty for combatting plastic pollution in 2025 will be signed.



Despite being harmful to the environment and natural ecosystems, plastic industries receive bank loans, in contrast, biodegradable production initiatives are deprived of this financing.Participants raised this complaint at a seminar titled Plastic Pollution in Forests and Other Natural Ecosystem: Way Forward jointly organized by Arannayk Foundation and Institution of Foresters Bangladesh (IFB) at the Parjatan Bhaban in the capital on Wednesday.Participating in an open discussion, speakers said that many eco-friendly commercial ventures fail due to the lack of bank loans.They also demand banning the transportation of single-use plastics to Saint Martin Island and Sundarbans.Virtually joining as the Chief Guest, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr. Farhina Ahmed informed that her ministry has formulated policies to safeguard Saint Martin. Reminding the three conditions of sustainable development: intra-generational equity, intergenerational equity and transboundary equity, the Secretary said that the government is working towards green growth.While speaking as Special Guest, Md. Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said, to reduce plastic pollution, installing a circular economy is a must. The eco-friendly business ventures will get incentives in future, he assured.Chief Conservator of Forest Md. Amir Hosain Chowdhury also participated as a special guest. Sundarbans are being piled up with tons of plastics making the inhalation of the plants and germination difficult. He called for a coordinated effort from the government and private sectors to curb plastic pollution.Arnnayk Foundation's Executive Director Rakibul Hasan Mukul delivered the opening remarks and said, municipalities and other govt. regulators are often dumping plastics, putting the forests, rivers and bays in great danger.While delivering the closing remarks, the chair of the seminar, Istiaq Uddin Ahmad, the president of IFB and the former Chief Conservator of Forest warned that Bangladesh lags behind in plastic waste management. He also urged for ensuring accountability for performing the conservation roles to the environment.Earlier in the Seminar, two papers were presented by Dr. Shahriar Hossain, Secretary General of ESDO and Mostafa Yousuf, Staff Correspondent of the Daily Star.Papers highlighted the alarming rate of the increase of plastic goods and its adverse impact on the ecosystem. From 2005 to 2020, the consumption of plastic had gone up by 5 times and in 2020, the use of plastic was 9 lacs 77 thousand tons. Of which only 31 per cent was recycled. The paper suggested well preparing before the international treaty for combatting plastic pollution in 2025 will be signed.