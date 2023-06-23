Video
Huawei opens registration for Seeds for the Future in BD

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Desk

Huawei South Asia has inaugurated its flagship program, 'Seeds for the Future', in Bangladesh at a ceremony held at Huawei Bangladesh Academy on Wednesday.
This year the Top three Bangladesh round winners will win Huawei Laptop, Huawei Tab and Huawei Watch, and the top six Bangladesh round winners will get the chance to attend training at Huawei headquarters and cross-cultural exchange at China.
With the aim to developing an ICT ecosystem by enhancing ICT knowledge of STEM and non-STEM students, it is the 10th time Huawei is going to arrange this event in Bangladesh. Registration is open for the interested participants now.
ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, was present at the inauguration event as the chief guest with Yao Wen, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh; Pan Junfeng, President of Huawei South Asia Region, CEO of Huawei Bangladesh; Zhang Zhengjun, President, Public Affairs and Communications, Huawei Asia Pacific, Nicolas Ma, President, Huawei Asia Pacific Enterprise Business Group and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Vice Chancellor of Islamic University of Technology, along with other guests in attendance.  
Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, Minister of State, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division said: "To achieve the targets of Smart Bangladesh, we have taken technology as our main driving force, where our current students will play the leading role. The Seeds for the Future program will allow them to learn and access frontier technologies�Our main responsibility under the ICT division is bridging the gap between industry and academia, and I am thankful to Huawei for supporting us in several initiatives like establishing ICT academies."
Ambassador Yao Wen said: "Under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has achieved Digital Bangladesh and moving towards Smart Bangladesh. I really find Huawei's these kinds of events very meaningful towards that goal. I wish Seeds of For the Future a complete success."
 Zhang Zhengjun, President, Public Affairs and Communications, Huawei Asia Pacific, said, "Huawei has been collaborating with Bangladesh's government in this regard for a very long time."
Pan Junfeng, President of Huawei South Asia Region, CEO of Huawei Bangladesh, said, "As 25 years long-term partner of Bangladesh ICT industry, we believe in working for the betterment of the community where we work. In continuation of those efforts, Huawei keeps organizing different programs to open up new avenues and platforms for the youth to gather knowledge and develop insights."
Prof. Dr. Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Vice Chancellor of the Islamic University of Technology, remarked, " I hope this year's program will gather further momentum to reveal the experience for all the participants."
Undergraduate students can apply for this program. Students must be in 3rd year or above with a CGPA of 3.3+. To register for the program, they have to send a cover letter or application which reflects their objective to participate, interest in ICT and enthusiasm for learning, and Curriculum Vitae (CV) to [email protected].
Selected participants from the registration will be provided with a three-day boot camp training on business and technology. After the boot camp training, Participants have to submit a project and prepare a presentation. Through various evaluations and pitching, the top six winners will be selected from Bangladesh round. Among the six winners champion will get Huawei laptop, first runner up will get Huawei Tab and second runner up will get Huawei watch. All six of the winners will get the opportunity to participate in the trainings at Huawei HQ in China.


