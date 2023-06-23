Banks in industrial areas to remain open on June 27-28

Branches of the scheduled banks in the readymade garments (RMG) industrial areas will remain open on June 27 and 28 to facilitate payment of garment workers' salary, Eid bonus, allowances and export-import activities.

The areas are Dhaka, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj and Chattogram, according to a circular released by the Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday.

The clients will be able to do banking transactions between 10 am and 2pm, but the office will remain open until 3pm.

After the Eid-ul-Azha holiday, banks will resume activities from July 2 and provide banking services from 10 am to 5 pm.

The largest religious festival for Muslims will be celebrated in Bangladesh on June 29.