Friday, 23 June, 2023, 3:43 AM
Home Business

PICL declares 10.50pc cash dividend

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, June 22: 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Peoples Insurance Company Limited (PICL) held on digital platform on Wednesday.

Chairman of the company Zafar Ahmed Patwari presided over the meeting while Advisor MH Khaled, Chief Executive Officer SM Azizul Hossain, former chairman of the company and senior officials were present in the meeting.

The meeting was conducted by Company Secretary Sheikh Md Sarfraz Hossain ACS.

Shareholders approved the 2022 audited financial statements and 10.50 percent cash dividend for 2022. Also took and approved the Statutory Auditor, Compliance Auditor and various important decisions for the year 2023.


