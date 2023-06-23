Stocks rise on last transaction of the week





The broader DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) finished the week with 8.29 points up at 6319.25. The blue-chip DS30 and the Shariah DSES closed the week with 1.68 points up at 2,187.74 and 2.25 points up at 1,372.73 respectively. Out of the 368 issues traded at the DSE, 102 issues gained against 76 losing issues.

During the week, the daily average trade value increased to Taka 7858.74 million which was Taka 6,301.72 million at the previous session of the week.

The top five gainers of the week were OAL, KBPPWBIL, ZAHEENSPIN, MIDASFIN and MIDLANDBNK. The major losing issues of the week were GQBALLPEN, TILIL, NTC, BDAUTOCA and Sonali Life.

The top five turnover leaders were GEMINISEA, Meghna Life, ITC, TILIL and EHL. Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed the week up with its major CASPI index ending 29.06 points higher at 18,657.35. �BSS

