Padma Bank appoints Muhammed Ali as Advisor Muhammed Ali, a professional banker with 38+ years of rewarding multi-dimensional experience in banking and other fields of management, recently has joined as advisor of Padma Bank Limited, says a press release.





Prior to this, he was Managing Director and CEO of UCB. He was also the Managing Director of Social Islami Bank and before that he was the Managing Director of Shahjalal Islami Bank.





Exploring the merit, Ali started his career with Sonali Bank as a probationary officer in 1977. He capitalized the opportunities to work with many other banks like, National Bank, National Credit Ltd (subsequently emerged as NCC bank), Standard Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank and Social Islami Bank.





Throughout his career Ali has held different senior management positions in the arena of Foreign Exchange, International Division, General Banking Operations including commendable exposure in branch banking and financial administration. It is worth mentioning that Ali successfully showed capabilities to work as the Head of Credit, Head of Treasury, Head of International Division and Head of Human Resources Division in few of the banks he worked for.





He also received multiple awards and gold medals including Helen Keller Research Foundation Award- 2008 and 2009, Atish Dipankar Gold Medal-2007, Mother Teresa Gold Medal-2017. Global Finance magazine Accredited him as the CEO of the year for the South Asia Region in 2014.