Airlines get nod to operate additional Hajj flights





Hajj agencies said that there are no longer any issues regarding visas.

Md Abdul Hamid Jamaddar, secretary to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, said, "There are no more concerns regarding Hajj flights. To cover up for the capacity loss, approval has been obtained from the Saudi Arabian authorities for additional flights."

This year, Hajj will be held on Jun 27. Hajj flights from Bangladesh started on the morning of May 21. On the first day, 140 pilgrims were unable to travel on a flight operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines due to visa issues. Biman eventually had to cancel several flights designated for Hajj pilgrims.

This year, 122,221 people have registered for the pilgrimage. Of this, nearly 62,000 will be transported by Biman. The remaining passengers will be carried by Saudi airlines Saudia and Flynas. Almost 10 per cent of Biman passengers have missed their flights.



As many as 603 Hajj agencies are operating this year. The last Hajj flight of the season will take off on Thursday.