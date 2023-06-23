FBCCI research centre holds inaugural board meeting

The FBCCI Innovation and Research Center, a pioneering venture initiated by FBCCI, the Apex trade organization of the country, held its inaugural board of directors meeting on Wednesday evening at a hotel in the capital.





The Initiative aimed to address the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution and foster growth in the private sector through research and policy support.





Salman F Rahman, The Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser, attended the meeting as the chief guest. He emphasized the timely significance of the Innovation and Research Center in the current business landscape and highlighted its pivotal role in advancing the country's development by empowering the private sector through research-driven policies.





The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the FBCCI Innovation and Research Centre and FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin presided over the meeting. Md. Jashim Uddin expressed his confidence that the FBCCI Innovation and Research Center would accelerate the ongoing progress of the nation led by the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He further emphasized the institution's vital contribution in propelling the private sector forward and providing essential policy support through robust research initiatives.During the meeting, the board of directors finalized the draft of the proposed Memorandum of Association and Rules & Regulations.Senior Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of FBCCI Innovation and Research Center Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice Chairman M.A. Momen, former President of FBCCI and Director of the Board of Directors of Innovation and Research Center AK Azad, Md. Amin Helaly, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, Salahuddin Alamgir, Shomi Kaiser, Mohammad Ali Khokon, Shamim Ahmed, FBCCI Secretary General Ambassador Mosud Mannan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the FBCCI Innovation and Research Center Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, and others were present at the program.