Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 June, 2023, 3:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

1000 farmers gets AB Smart Agri-Loan at Bogura

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Desk

1000 farmers gets AB Smart Agri-Loan at Bogura

1000 farmers gets AB Smart Agri-Loan at Bogura

AB Bank Ltd disbursed agricultural loans to over 1000 small and marginal farmers under own supervision through smart cards at Bogura.

The programme was organized at Shaheed Titu Auditorium, Bogura recently, says a press release.

Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, Member of the Parliament, Bogura-6 and Member of Standing Committee on the Ministry of Liberation War was present as chief guest.

Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited presided over the program where Birendranath Roy, Joint Director, Bangladesh Bank, Bogura,  Md. Motlubor Rahman, Deputy Director, Department of Agriculture Extension, Khamarbari, Bogura and Firoza Parvin, Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Bogura Sadar were present as special guests.

Local dignitaries along with other officials of the bank also attended the programme.

"The country is on development highway, farmers of430 unions avail digital banking services, time is ours now? said, Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tipu asks DNCRP to monitor sugar prices in markets
Banks asked to detect fake notes in cattle markets
BGMEA wraps up training on high-end fashion products
HSBC, DNCC join hands for sustainable development thru innovation
Govt to procure 67.20 lakh MMBtu LNG, 95,000 tonnes fertilizer
BD signs MoU with Oracle to upskill local workforce
Ispahani emerges as top beverage brand in BD
Midland Bank celebrates 10th anniversary


Latest News
Australia, IFC to mobilize $50m supporting post-COVID growth in Bangladesh
US Coast Guard says debris field found near Titanic during search for submersible
Man held with 3,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24
Bangladesh looks to scale up position as high-value RMG exporter in the world
King Charles's birthday, coronation celebrated in Dhaka
Ukrainian strike hits key Russian-held bridge
Relegated Hertha Berlin face daunting future despite financial reprieve
Call for stopping spread of antibiotic resistance
No unfit vehicle can ply highways during Eid: Police
Most Read News
Hero Alam gets back candidacy
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
China offers strong support to Bangladesh at crucial moment
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
Who will validate our election process?
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft