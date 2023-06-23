1000 farmers gets AB Smart Agri-Loan at Bogura

AB Bank Ltd disbursed agricultural loans to over 1000 small and marginal farmers under own supervision through smart cards at Bogura.





The programme was organized at Shaheed Titu Auditorium, Bogura recently, says a press release.





Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, Member of the Parliament, Bogura-6 and Member of Standing Committee on the Ministry of Liberation War was present as chief guest.





Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited presided over the program where Birendranath Roy, Joint Director, Bangladesh Bank, Bogura, Md. Motlubor Rahman, Deputy Director, Department of Agriculture Extension, Khamarbari, Bogura and Firoza Parvin, Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Bogura Sadar were present as special guests.





Local dignitaries along with other officials of the bank also attended the programme.





"The country is on development highway, farmers of430 unions avail digital banking services, time is ours now? said, Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director.