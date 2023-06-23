Shimanto Bank inks deal with Brac Healthcare Shimanto Bank Ltd signed a MoU with Brac Healthcare Ltd at the Bank's head office recently, says a press release.





Under this MoU, all Debit and Credit Card holders of Shimanto Bank will enjoy special facilities while they avail service from Brac Healthcare Ltd.





Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of Shimanto Bank and Taufiqul Hasan Siddquee, Head of Brac Healthcare signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. Senior officials from both the organizations were present in the signing ceremony.