

Won't come to power by leasing out St Martin’s: PM



But it will not be by her. She said, "I don't want to come to power by selling any wealth of this country to anyone."



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said these in response to questions from journalists at a press conference on her recent visit to Switzerland and Qatar. The press conference was held at Ganabhaban, her official residence in the capital.

The Prime Minister said, "BNP came to power in 2001 with the promise of selling gas. Now they want to sell the country. Or do they want to come to power by undertaking to sell St Martin's Island?"



She said she is the daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and she doesn't want to come to power by selling any resource of this country.



Sheikh Hasina said, "I could have stayed in power if I had guaranteed the sale of that gas in 2001. And yet if I say, I will lease St Martin's Island or any part of our country to someone, then we have no difficulty in staying in power. I know that. But it won't be by me."



She also said, "I will not let anyone play with the fate of the people of our country, no one has the right to play with the fate of the people of my country. We will not allow any terrorist activity or attacking anyone or any such act to happen using the soil of my country. We believe in peace, we believe in peaceful cooperation."



"Bangladesh didn't engage in quarrels with Myanmar even after some 11 lakh Myanmar refugees took shelter in our country. Bangladesh continues negotiation with Myanmar on the issue," she said, adding that her government believes in the policy: 'Friendship to all and Malice to none.'



Regarding the election-time government, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "Since the country has 'Westminster type of democracy', the elections will be conducted here in the same way as in places like England."



She said there is no constitutional scope to hand over power to an unelected government. She said there is a judgment of the high court that an elected head of the government shall be replaced by another elected head of the government. And the constitution was also amended accordingly, she added.



"Everybody knows it. Why are they (BNP-Jamaat) trying to create a constitutional crisis even after knowing it? What is the motive? It means to destroy the democratic process," said Sheikh Hasina.



She said, "They want to create a constitutional crisis to destroy the ongoing democratic process and socio-economic progress, which has been continuing for the last 14 years."



"Now it is up to the people of the country whether they want the continuation of democratic trend, economic development and the welfare of the people or they want again the situation Bangladesh faced during the last caretaker government," she added.

Noting that the BNP and some other parties have taken to the streets, the Prime Minister wondered what their problem is and where the sources of their finance are.



She said the upcoming general election will be held on time as per the Constitution and the electoral laws.

In reply to another question, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh will join BRICS in order to reduce dependency on a single bloc in the international stage.



She said, "We'll join BRICS as we've been engaged since the preparation of its formation. But we could not be a founding member of it. Now we've sought to be its member. We want to as we won't remain dependent on any single one in the international stage."



Responding to a question regarding inflation and illegal hoarding of goods, the Prime Minister said the government is trying to contain inflation to ease the sufferings of the people. The government is taking actions against those who are engaged in illegal hoarding of goods, which led to the price-hike of commodities.



Answering a question, the Prime Minister said the government has taken a decision to provide free food to 10 million people ahead of the Eid-ul Azha.



In reply to a question regarding a campaign over repression toward minorities, the Prime Minister said that propaganda started in this regard, which may increase further ahead of the next election. Mentioning that communal harmony prevails in Bangladesh, she asked the people of the country not to pay heed to the false propaganda.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "Voting will be done according to the constitution. If the people vote for us then we will be here, if not then no. I believe in people empowerment."



