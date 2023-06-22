Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 June, 2023, 1:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

2 Central Hospital doctors denied bail

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Court Correspondent

The bail prayer of two doctors, Dr Muna Shaha and Dr Shahzadi Mustarshida Sultana of Central Hospital, accused in the case filed over newborn and the mother death due to wrong treatment, was rejected by a Dhaka court on Wendesday.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Asaduzzaman Noor passed the bail rejection order.

On June 15, the CMM court ordered them to be sent to jail.

According to the case documents, Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, who was expecting her first child, had been under treatment of Prof Dr Sangjukta Saha at Central Hospital for the last three months.

Akhi was admitted to the hospital at 12:50pm on June 9 as she went into labour. Though Prof Saha was not present at the hospital at the time, the hospital authorities allegedly bluffed the patient's family, saying she is in the hospital and will operate on Akhi.

When attempts for a natural birth failed, an emergency c-section was performed, resulting in the birth of a child who died the following day.

The Central Hospital authorities suggested her husband Yakub Ali to shift Akhi to another hospital; thus, Akhi was admitted into Labaid.

Mahbuba Rahman Akhi passed away on Sunday at the cardiac care unit (CCU) of Labaid Hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Will let India speak for its ties with BD: US
Won't come to power by leasing out St Martin’s: PM
2 Central Hospital doctors denied bail
Smuggled cattle from India, Myanmar worry local breeders
Forex reserves cross $30b again within a month, BB says
AL's Liton re-elected Rajshahi Mayor, Anwar elected Sylhet Mayor
Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic sub
Voter turnout 52-55pc in Rajshahi, 46pc in Sylhet: CEC


Latest News
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
Over 50 percent people with hypertension undetected in country
Entire nation now united to see change of govt: Mirza Fakhrul
Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic sub
Most Read News
Petition filed to quash charges framed against Dr Yunus
'If I don't win, I will accept result'
Agents barred from coming polling centres: JaPa candidate
Mayor Liton wins Rajshahi city polls again
'Those who call us vote stealers, are vote robbers'
BNP wants to come to power by selling St. Martin's Island: PM
Ex-DIG Mizan jailed for 14 years
Bangladesh presents labour sector progress at World of Work Summit: PM
Rajshahi, Sylhet City polls underway thru' EVMs
Two Central Hospital doctors denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft