2 Central Hospital doctors denied bail







Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Asaduzzaman Noor passed the bail rejection order.



On June 15, the CMM court ordered them to be sent to jail.

According to the case documents, Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, who was expecting her first child, had been under treatment of Prof Dr Sangjukta Saha at Central Hospital for the last three months.



Akhi was admitted to the hospital at 12:50pm on June 9 as she went into labour. Though Prof Saha was not present at the hospital at the time, the hospital authorities allegedly bluffed the patient's family, saying she is in the hospital and will operate on Akhi.



When attempts for a natural birth failed, an emergency c-section was performed, resulting in the birth of a child who died the following day.



The Central Hospital authorities suggested her husband Yakub Ali to shift Akhi to another hospital; thus, Akhi was admitted into Labaid.



Mahbuba Rahman Akhi passed away on Sunday at the cardiac care unit (CCU) of Labaid Hospital.



