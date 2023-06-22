Smuggled cattle from India, Myanmar worry local breeders





The influx of Indian cattle has resumed illegally into the country from across the border ahead of Eid-ul-Azha adding to the worries of the local cattle breeders who planned to earn a hefty profit during the second biggest religious festival on June 29.



Meanwhile, although the cattle trading in the markets across the country gained momentum a few days back, now the cattle sellers have become disappointed due to the arrival of cattle from Indian and Myanmar recently.





However, keeping ahead of Eid-ul-Azha this year, cattle and buffaloes are entering the India-Myanmar border with various strategies. Although there is strict surveillance at some borders, more animals are entering through several areas this year like previous years.



Cattles are being brought in sometimes by avoiding the law and order forces and sometimes in collusion with the administration. And a circle of influential and political leaders are involved in this scam.



These smuggled animals are being sold openly, usually by setting up markets in the border areas. Animals are sneaking into the country from these markets to different parts of the country including the capital.



Cattle will not come from India and Myanmar on the occasion of sacrifice - the country's farmers were hoping for the government's announcement.



Now they are disappointed because of the fear of loss by bringing cattle into Bangladesh through the border. Although the administration claims, infiltration of cattle from India and Myanmar is being prevented.



After the BJP government came to power in India in 2014, the influx of cattle into Bangladesh stopped and cattle rearing gained momentum in Bangladesh to meet the demand.



The cattle traders said the inflow of cattle from India is happening through the border areas of Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Lalmonirhat, Chapainawabganj, Joypurhaat, Kurigram, Meherpur, Satkhira, Jessore, and Chuadanga.



Traders said Indian cattle were brought to the district through 20 border points including, Monohorpur, Dovagi., Binodpur, Kansat, Shibganj, Bottola haat and Sonaichondi of Bholahat upazila in Chapainawabganj district.



Many Bangladeshi cattle traders told the Daily Observer that a large number of Indian cattle were waiting on the other side to be brought into Bangladesh.



According to official data, in the last few years, the sacrifice can be done with 100 per cent local animals. Various farms and marginal farmers have sufficient stock of cattle for the upcoming sacrifice. As a result, no animals need to be imported from India or Myanmar for sacrifice.



At present, the number of animals eligible for sacrifice in the country is 1.21 crore. This is about 16 lakh more than the demand for the upcoming Eid al-Azha, according to sources from the Department of Animal Resources and Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA) sources.



President of Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA) Mohammad Imran Hossain said, "At present, the number of cattle produced by various farmers in the country and reared at home will be more than 1.21 crore.



There may be a demand of 1.5 crore in the upcoming Qurbani Eid. Because last year 99.50 lakh animals were sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha.



This year, the maximum may increase by 5 per cent. As a result, 1.5 crore animals are likely to be sacrificed. As a result, it will be possible to sacrifice 100 per cent local animals as always.



Locals have complained that a large number of Myanmar animals have entered several upazilas including Teknaf, Ukhiya, Ramu in Cox's Bazar and Naikshyongchari in Bandarban. Most of these animals are kept in different places of Gorznia and Kachchhia Union and Chakriya.



Even animal markets from Myanmar are located in that area. Each cattle and buffalo is bought from Myanmar for Tk 60,000 to Tk 75,000 and sold for Tk 100,000 to Tk 130,000. On June 8, BGB conducted an operation in Naikshyongchari and seized 40 cattle smuggled from Myanmar.



A cattle farmer in Lama, Upazilas in Cox's Bazar district Abdus Sattar and Ehsan Ullah said the demand and price of local animals has decreased due to the arrival from Myanmar. Therefore, after one and a half years of rearing the animals, the farmers cannot see the profit if they sell them.



Sources said that 10,000 cattle have been smuggled from the Myanmar border in Ramu in Cox's Bazar recently.



The Indian border covers a large area of Cumilla. Apart from this, India has borders with neighbouring districts. Animals are entering illegally through this border.



According to sources, a trader named Mahbub in the Cumilla area comes from India with 300 to 350 cattle daily. Every day, hundreds of Indian cattle are being smuggled into Bangladesh through Hatibandha in Lalmonirhat and various borders in Patgram.



An Indian youth named Gautam Burman was killed by BSF firing while cattle were crossing the border between India's 101 Phul Kabadabri and Angarpota border in Bangladesh early last Friday morning.



Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan said in a press conference recently that BGB does not allow cows to be taken from one place to another with any kind of token.



BGB takes care of the issue of cattle infiltration at the border. Indian cows are not allowed to enter the country around Eid al-Azha.



President of Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association Mohammad Imran Hossain said, "A total 92,000 farmers are members of our organization.



For a few days, our members have been giving information saying that cows are entering through Sylhet, Chakaria, Ukhiya, Cumilla, Akhaura, Sherpur, Dinajpur and Chapainawabganj borders. Although the big farmers will not be affected, the small farmers will face a big loss"



Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said, "If animals come to the country illegally, our money goes out of the country.



The health status of the animal that arrives is not known. Farmers are affected. We have drawn the attention of the Ministry of Home Affairs."



The influx of Indian cattle has resumed illegally into the country from across the border ahead of Eid-ul-Azha adding to the worries of the local cattle breeders who planned to earn a hefty profit during the second biggest religious festival on June 29.Meanwhile, although the cattle trading in the markets across the country gained momentum a few days back, now the cattle sellers have become disappointed due to the arrival of cattle from Indian and Myanmar recently.According to sources, the import of cattle has been stopped for several years, on the other hand, there is a surplus of more than 20 lakh animals every year during Eid al-Azha. This year too, 21.41 lakh more animals are ready than the demand.However, keeping ahead of Eid-ul-Azha this year, cattle and buffaloes are entering the India-Myanmar border with various strategies. Although there is strict surveillance at some borders, more animals are entering through several areas this year like previous years.Cattles are being brought in sometimes by avoiding the law and order forces and sometimes in collusion with the administration. And a circle of influential and political leaders are involved in this scam.These smuggled animals are being sold openly, usually by setting up markets in the border areas. Animals are sneaking into the country from these markets to different parts of the country including the capital.Cattle will not come from India and Myanmar on the occasion of sacrifice - the country's farmers were hoping for the government's announcement.Now they are disappointed because of the fear of loss by bringing cattle into Bangladesh through the border. Although the administration claims, infiltration of cattle from India and Myanmar is being prevented.After the BJP government came to power in India in 2014, the influx of cattle into Bangladesh stopped and cattle rearing gained momentum in Bangladesh to meet the demand.The cattle traders said the inflow of cattle from India is happening through the border areas of Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Lalmonirhat, Chapainawabganj, Joypurhaat, Kurigram, Meherpur, Satkhira, Jessore, and Chuadanga.Traders said Indian cattle were brought to the district through 20 border points including, Monohorpur, Dovagi., Binodpur, Kansat, Shibganj, Bottola haat and Sonaichondi of Bholahat upazila in Chapainawabganj district.Many Bangladeshi cattle traders told the Daily Observer that a large number of Indian cattle were waiting on the other side to be brought into Bangladesh.According to official data, in the last few years, the sacrifice can be done with 100 per cent local animals. Various farms and marginal farmers have sufficient stock of cattle for the upcoming sacrifice. As a result, no animals need to be imported from India or Myanmar for sacrifice.At present, the number of animals eligible for sacrifice in the country is 1.21 crore. This is about 16 lakh more than the demand for the upcoming Eid al-Azha, according to sources from the Department of Animal Resources and Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA) sources.President of Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA) Mohammad Imran Hossain said, "At present, the number of cattle produced by various farmers in the country and reared at home will be more than 1.21 crore.There may be a demand of 1.5 crore in the upcoming Qurbani Eid. Because last year 99.50 lakh animals were sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha.This year, the maximum may increase by 5 per cent. As a result, 1.5 crore animals are likely to be sacrificed. As a result, it will be possible to sacrifice 100 per cent local animals as always.Locals have complained that a large number of Myanmar animals have entered several upazilas including Teknaf, Ukhiya, Ramu in Cox's Bazar and Naikshyongchari in Bandarban. Most of these animals are kept in different places of Gorznia and Kachchhia Union and Chakriya.Even animal markets from Myanmar are located in that area. Each cattle and buffalo is bought from Myanmar for Tk 60,000 to Tk 75,000 and sold for Tk 100,000 to Tk 130,000. On June 8, BGB conducted an operation in Naikshyongchari and seized 40 cattle smuggled from Myanmar.A cattle farmer in Lama, Upazilas in Cox's Bazar district Abdus Sattar and Ehsan Ullah said the demand and price of local animals has decreased due to the arrival from Myanmar. Therefore, after one and a half years of rearing the animals, the farmers cannot see the profit if they sell them.Sources said that 10,000 cattle have been smuggled from the Myanmar border in Ramu in Cox's Bazar recently.The Indian border covers a large area of Cumilla. Apart from this, India has borders with neighbouring districts. Animals are entering illegally through this border.According to sources, a trader named Mahbub in the Cumilla area comes from India with 300 to 350 cattle daily. Every day, hundreds of Indian cattle are being smuggled into Bangladesh through Hatibandha in Lalmonirhat and various borders in Patgram.An Indian youth named Gautam Burman was killed by BSF firing while cattle were crossing the border between India's 101 Phul Kabadabri and Angarpota border in Bangladesh early last Friday morning.Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan said in a press conference recently that BGB does not allow cows to be taken from one place to another with any kind of token.BGB takes care of the issue of cattle infiltration at the border. Indian cows are not allowed to enter the country around Eid al-Azha.President of Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association Mohammad Imran Hossain said, "A total 92,000 farmers are members of our organization.For a few days, our members have been giving information saying that cows are entering through Sylhet, Chakaria, Ukhiya, Cumilla, Akhaura, Sherpur, Dinajpur and Chapainawabganj borders. Although the big farmers will not be affected, the small farmers will face a big loss"Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said, "If animals come to the country illegally, our money goes out of the country.The health status of the animal that arrives is not known. Farmers are affected. We have drawn the attention of the Ministry of Home Affairs."