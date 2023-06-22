Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 June, 2023, 1:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Forex reserves cross $30b again within a month, BB says

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Correspondent

The country's foreign exchange reserve crossed the US$30 billion mark after it had fallen below the level on May 25. On Wednesday, the reserve of forex was tands $30.02b.

A central bank high official said the rise in the reserve was a reflection of increased remittance.

Many banks now had enough dollars to make smooth LC (letter of credit) payments, he added.

In between June 1 to 20, US$1.53b entered the country as remittance. In the same period last year, this figure stood at $1.10bn.

In the Fiscal Year 2022-23, the Bangladesh Bank sold $13.43bn from the reserves.

The sales are usually used to fund government LC payments and procure essential goods.

After the government paid $1.1 billion in import bills to the Asian Clearing Union, (ACU), for March and April, the reserves fell to $29.7 billion on 8 May.

It rose again on 10 May, reaching $30.36 billion which was $29.78 billion just a day ago.
Bangladesh Bank data from 25 May shows that the reserve fell again to $29.96 billion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Will let India speak for its ties with BD: US
Won't come to power by leasing out St Martin’s: PM
2 Central Hospital doctors denied bail
Smuggled cattle from India, Myanmar worry local breeders
Forex reserves cross $30b again within a month, BB says
AL's Liton re-elected Rajshahi Mayor, Anwar elected Sylhet Mayor
Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic sub
Voter turnout 52-55pc in Rajshahi, 46pc in Sylhet: CEC


Latest News
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
Over 50 percent people with hypertension undetected in country
Entire nation now united to see change of govt: Mirza Fakhrul
Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic sub
Most Read News
Petition filed to quash charges framed against Dr Yunus
'If I don't win, I will accept result'
Agents barred from coming polling centres: JaPa candidate
Mayor Liton wins Rajshahi city polls again
'Those who call us vote stealers, are vote robbers'
BNP wants to come to power by selling St. Martin's Island: PM
Ex-DIG Mizan jailed for 14 years
Bangladesh presents labour sector progress at World of Work Summit: PM
Rajshahi, Sylhet City polls underway thru' EVMs
Two Central Hospital doctors denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft