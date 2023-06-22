Forex reserves cross $30b again within a month, BB says







A central bank high official said the rise in the reserve was a reflection of increased remittance.



Many banks now had enough dollars to make smooth LC (letter of credit) payments, he added.

In between June 1 to 20, US$1.53b entered the country as remittance. In the same period last year, this figure stood at $1.10bn.



In the Fiscal Year 2022-23, the Bangladesh Bank sold $13.43bn from the reserves.



The sales are usually used to fund government LC payments and procure essential goods.



After the government paid $1.1 billion in import bills to the Asian Clearing Union, (ACU), for March and April, the reserves fell to $29.7 billion on 8 May.



It rose again on 10 May, reaching $30.36 billion which was $29.78 billion just a day ago.

Bangladesh Bank data from 25 May shows that the reserve fell again to $29.96 billion.



