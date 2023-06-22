AL's Liton re-elected Rajshahi Mayor, Anwar elected Sylhet Mayor





In Sylhet also AL's Awaruzzaman Chowdhury was elected as Mayor.



In both the cities the polls were held with no report of untoward incidents.





The Returning Officers declared the unofficial results.



In Sylhet, Awaruzzaman Chowdhury was elected as Mayor bagging 1,19,991 votes while his nearest contestant Nazrul Islam Babul of Jatiya Party got 50,862 votes.



Nazrul Islam Babul rejected the result.



In Rajshahi, Khairuzzaman Liton bagged 1,60,290 votes and his nearest contestant Md Murshid Alam of Islami Adolon Bangladesh got 13,483 votes.



With support from the civil administration and the police, the Election Commission (EC) conducted the polls in both the cities using EVMs.



The city elections are seen as litmus tests for the Election Commission before the general election.

However, observers consider that absence the main opposition party BNP made the elections less competitive.



In Rajshahi and Sylhet polling took place from 8:00am to 4:00pm using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).



Due to incessant downpour and waters from upstream India, many polling centres in Sylhet city were inundated.



As a result, voters had to wait in long queues in knee-deep waters to cast their votes.



Similarly, voters in Rajshahi City had to wait in long queues braving heavy rains to cast their votes. Though drenched they didn't leave polling centres.



CCTV cameras were used to monitor polling from the Election Commission office at Agargaon in the capital.

Five tier security was in place in high risk centres in both the cities.



In Rajshahi city the EC had opened 1,153 booths under 155 polling centres to take votes.



The EC had identified 148 polling stations as 'risky'.



In Rajshahi city polls, the ECX had deployed BGB and RAB strike force besides police, DB, Ansar as well as plainclothes law enforcers.



Besides, 30 executive magistrates were on duty in 30 wards.



In Sylhet city, eight mayoral candidates were in the contest, 87 women candidates contested to get elected as councilors from the reserved wards and 272 candidates were in the contest to get elected from the general wards.



