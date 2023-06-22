Voter turnout 52-55pc in Rajshahi, 46pc in Sylhet: CEC





Voter turnout in Rajshahi city polls might have been 52-55 per cent and around 46 per cent in Sylhet, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Habibul Awal said on Wednesday afternoon after polling was over.



"No mentionable unpleasant occurrence was reported from the two cities. Voting took place in e free, fair and festive atmosphere in both cities," he told reporters at the Election Commission office in the capital.





Polling was monitored from the control room of the Election Commission by Election Commissioners Brigadier General (Rtd) Ahsan Habib Khan, Md Alamgir and Rasheda Sultana.



Rajshahi City election was monitored using 1,463 CCTV cameras.



Sylhet City election was monitored using 1,747 CCTV cameras.



In Rajshahi city polls, 352,157 registered voters were eligible to caste their votes in 1,153 polling booths in 155 centres.

A total of 161 candidates contested for various positions, four as mayor candidates.



Voter turnout was 68.70 per cent in Rajshahi city election in 2013 and 78.86 per cent in 2018.



In Sylhet City polls, 486,605 enlisted voters were eligible to cast their votes in 1,364 polling booths in 190 centres.



In Sylhet, 388 candidates were in the run, eight contested for the post of Mayor.



Voter turnout was around 62 per cent in two previous city polls in Sylhet. PAGE 2 COL 1



