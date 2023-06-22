Video
ACC Case

Sacked DIG Mizan jailed for 14 years

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sentenced sacked deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman to 14 years' imprisonment in a case filed for amassing wealth beyond known source of income.

Judge Monjurul Imam of Special Judge's Court-6 of Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence of him.
This is the second judgement against him.
Mizan's wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, nephew Mahmudul Hasan, a suspended sub-inspector of police and his brother Mahbubur Rahman were also jailed for seven years each for abetting Mizan to acquire the illegal wealth.  Ratna was tried in absentia. Her punishment will be effective from the day of her arrest or surrender.

As per judgement, Mizan was awarded three years in jail under section 26(2), six years in jail under section 27(1) of ACC law and five years in jail under Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012. All the sentences will run concurrently.

Before the judgement, Mizan was produced before the court.

The judge observed that
Mizan was a senior official of the police force but he had committed heinous offences for acquiring wealth illegally. So, he could not get any facilities from the court.

On June 5, the court fixed Wednesday for delivery of Judgement on completion of arguments of both sides. Earlier, the judge recorded statements of the 27 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case. On June 24 of 2019, the ACC filed the case with its Integrated District Office in Dhaka against Mizan and three others.

After investigation, the ACC submitted charge sheet against them on January 30 in 2020.

On October 20 of 2020, the judge framed charges against Mizan and the three others in the case.

On February 23 last year, Mizan was given three years' imprisonment for giving Tk 40 lakh as bribe to an ACC official.

DIG Mizan came to the spotlight in 2020 as he was withdrawn from Dhaka Metropolitan Police as its additional commissioner when the allegation against him of abducting a woman and marrying her forcibly, despite having a wife and children, surfaced.

On November 3 in 2022 the accused DIG Mizan was terminated through a gazette notification of  the Home Ministry on charges of corruption.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft