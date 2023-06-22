Video
Labour Law Issue

Dr Yunus files petition to quash lower court order

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Staff Correspondent

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus filed a petition with the High Court seeking quashing of lower court order that framed charges against him in a case lodged over violation of labour laws.

Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun, lawyer of Dr Yunus, filed the petition on Wednesday, with the related branch of the HC seeking its directive in this regard.

The HC bench Justice Habibul Gani and Justice Ahmed Sohel is likely to hold hearing on the petition later on.

On June 6, Dhaka Labour Court-3 Judge Sheikh Marina Sultana framed charges against Dr Muhammad Yunus and four others in the case. The others are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan and directors Noor Jahan Begum and Mohammad Shahjahan.

According to the case statement, on August 16 in 2021, an official of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) visited Grameen Telecom's office and found a violation of labour law. On August 19 of the same year, the department sent a letter to Grameen Telecom.

The letter mentioned that the employment of 67 employees was supposed to be made permanent, but Grameen Telecom authorities did not do so. In addition, the formation of an employee partnership and welfare fund and the company's 5 per cent dividend was not paid to the employees.

Later, on September 9 in 2021, SM Arifuzzaman, Labour Inspector (general) of the DIFE filed the case with the trial court.


