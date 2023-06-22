Brahmaputra-Jamuna, Ganges-Padma swelling







The Teesta River might cross its danger level at Dalia in next 24 hours, predicted BWDB.



Due to heavy rainfall in upstream India, in next 24 hours, Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar will rise rapidly, inundating low-lying areas with short-term floods, it said.

The Jamuna is rising in Sirajganj, it said.



But for Surma, all the other major rivers in North-Eastern Bangladesh are rising which may continue in next 24 hours.



According to the weather forecasting agencies, there is possibility of medium to heavy rainfall in the country's North-Eastern region in next 24 hours. As a result, the rivers in the may rise steadily.



According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur with extremely heavy falls at isolated places across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya in next 48 hours.



Meanwhile, the rivers in Kurigram have swelled due to waters of heavy rains coming from upstream India. Though the waters of the Teesta, Dharla, Brahmaputra and Gangadhar rivers are flowing below their danger marks, the low lying char areas have been inundated by floodwaters.



Several thousands of people have become marooned by flood waters in 20 unions under nine upazilas of Kurigram district. Over 50 chars have already been submerged by flood waters.



The low-income people living on the riverside areas have suffered due to heavy rains and flood waters. The people who have been displaced by the flood have suffered the most.



Many villagers lost their homes and have taken shelter in their relatives' houses. As the water continues to rise, some people are preparing to take shelter on high land with their cattle and birds.



According to the BWDB's Kurigram office, the Brahmaputra was flowing 65 cm above its danger mark at Chilmari point, 53 cm at Nunkhawa point, 63 cm at Sadar point of Dharla river, 33 cm at Pateshwari point of Dudhkumar river, 92 cm at Kaunia point of Teesta river on Wednesday morning.



Abdullah Al Mamun, Executive Engineer of BWDB's Kurigram office said that the Dharla, Teesta, Brahmaputra and Dudhkumar were swelling and that if the trend continues the rivers may flow above their danger levels before Eid.



"There will be no major flood, but short-term flood is likely," he added.



Meanwhile, the water in the river Jamuna has been rising in Sirajganj for several days due to the downpour and rainfall coming down from the upstream. Along with that, the water of the rivers Karatoya, Phuljor and Baral are also increasing.



However, river water is still flowing below the danger line.



According to Sirajganj Water Development Board, the water level of Jamuna river may rise for another two to three days.



The water level of Jamuna river was recorded at 30 cm above danger mark on Wednesday morning at Hard Point, which is flowing 75 cm below the danger mark, Sub-Divisional Engineer of Sirajganj Ranjit Kumar Sarkar said.



Jamuna river at Kazipur point has been recorded as 13.46 metre which increased by 29 cm in 24 hours and was flowing 1.34 meters below the danger level.



Baral river water rose by 69 cm at Baghabari point of Shahjadpur in 24 hours.



