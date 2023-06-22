Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 June, 2023, 1:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Brahmaputra-Jamuna, Ganges-Padma swelling

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Staff Correspondent

Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Ganges-Padma are swelling and they are likely to rise in next 48 hours, Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) said on Wednesday.

The Teesta River might cross its danger level at Dalia in next 24 hours, predicted BWDB.

Due to heavy rainfall in upstream India, in next 24 hours, Teesta,  Dharla and Dudhkumar will rise rapidly, inundating low-lying areas with short-term floods, it said.

The Jamuna is rising in Sirajganj, it said.

But for  Surma, all the other major rivers in North-Eastern Bangladesh are rising which may continue in next 24 hours.

According to the weather forecasting agencies, there is possibility of medium to heavy rainfall in the country's North-Eastern region in next 24 hours. As a result, the rivers in the may rise steadily.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur with extremely heavy falls at isolated places across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya in next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the rivers in Kurigram have swelled  due to waters of heavy rains coming from  upstream India. Though the waters of the Teesta, Dharla, Brahmaputra and Gangadhar rivers are flowing below their danger marks, the low lying char areas  have been inundated by floodwaters.

Several thousands of people have become marooned by flood waters in 20 unions under nine upazilas of Kurigram district. Over 50 chars have already been submerged by flood waters.

The low-income people living on the riverside areas have suffered due to heavy rains and flood waters. The people who have been displaced by the flood have suffered the most.

Many villagers lost their homes and have taken shelter in their relatives' houses. As the water continues to rise, some people are preparing to take shelter on high land with their cattle and birds.

According to the BWDB's Kurigram office, the  Brahmaputra was flowing 65 cm above its danger mark at Chilmari point, 53 cm at Nunkhawa point, 63 cm at Sadar point of Dharla river, 33 cm at Pateshwari point of Dudhkumar river, 92 cm at Kaunia point of Teesta river on Wednesday morning.

Abdullah Al Mamun, Executive Engineer of BWDB's Kurigram office said that the Dharla, Teesta, Brahmaputra and Dudhkumar were swelling and that if the trend continues the rivers may flow above their danger levels before Eid.

"There will be no major flood, but short-term flood is likely," he added.

Meanwhile, the water in the river Jamuna has been rising in Sirajganj for several days due to the downpour and rainfall coming down from the upstream. Along with that, the water of the rivers Karatoya, Phuljor and Baral are also increasing.

However, river water is still flowing below the danger line.

According to Sirajganj Water Development Board, the water level of Jamuna river may rise for another two to three days.

The water level of Jamuna river was recorded at 30 cm above danger mark on Wednesday morning at Hard Point, which is flowing 75 cm below the danger mark, Sub-Divisional Engineer of Sirajganj Ranjit Kumar Sarkar said.

Jamuna river at Kazipur point has been recorded as 13.46 metre which increased by 29 cm in 24 hours and was flowing 1.34 meters below the danger level.

Baral river water rose by 69 cm at Baghabari point of Shahjadpur in 24 hours.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Will let India speak for its ties with BD: US
Won't come to power by leasing out St Martin’s: PM
2 Central Hospital doctors denied bail
Smuggled cattle from India, Myanmar worry local breeders
Forex reserves cross $30b again within a month, BB says
AL's Liton re-elected Rajshahi Mayor, Anwar elected Sylhet Mayor
Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic sub
Voter turnout 52-55pc in Rajshahi, 46pc in Sylhet: CEC


Latest News
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
Over 50 percent people with hypertension undetected in country
Entire nation now united to see change of govt: Mirza Fakhrul
Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic sub
Most Read News
Petition filed to quash charges framed against Dr Yunus
'If I don't win, I will accept result'
Agents barred from coming polling centres: JaPa candidate
Mayor Liton wins Rajshahi city polls again
'Those who call us vote stealers, are vote robbers'
BNP wants to come to power by selling St. Martin's Island: PM
Ex-DIG Mizan jailed for 14 years
Bangladesh presents labour sector progress at World of Work Summit: PM
Rajshahi, Sylhet City polls underway thru' EVMs
Two Central Hospital doctors denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft