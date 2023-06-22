Enrolling good companies seen is a must for stock market







Many weak companies are coming to the market by presenting fabricated financial information, which in the long effect hurting the stock market.



Speakers made these remarks when speaking at the Fruits Festival 2023 organised by the Capital Market Journalists' Forum (CMJF) at its office in the capital Wednesday.

Former Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) director and Managing Director of BLI Securities, Minhaz Mannan Emon, Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) General Secretary, Riyad Matin; DSE's Senior General Manager, Samiul Islam, among others, attended the event as speakers.



With CMJF President Ziaur Rahman in the chair, its General Secretary Abu Ali moderated the event.



CMJF Vice President, Jebunnesa Alo, Joint Secretary, Giash Uddin, Finance Secretary, Niaz Mahmud, among others, were present there.



Speaking at the event, Minhaz Mannan Emon said the country's brokerage firms and merchant banks were yet to overcome the setbacks they had faced during the 2010 market crash.



