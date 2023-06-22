CCC announces Tk 1,887cr budget for FY24







The income of the CCC has been proposed Tk 950.58 crore from own source. Rezaul Karim announced the budget in presence of CCC ward councillors, officials and journalists at KB Abdus Sattar Auditorium on Wednesday noon.



He also announced the revised budget for 2022-23 fiscal of TK 1,176 crore.

In his budget speech, Rezaul Karim said, "I have paid an amount of Tk 200 crore outstanding arears including Tk 45 crore of contractors after taking charge as CCC Mayor."



He also said, an amount of Tk 70.27 crore as income tax and Tk 85.50 crore as VAT had been deposited to the public exchequer. The proposed budget for the next fiscal will mainly depend on income from own source.



The income from the own source has been estimated for the proposed budget at Tk 950.58 crore. The Mayor said that no new tax had been imposed in the new budget.



Giving the water-logging problem priority Rezaul Karim said that it is one of the main obstacles in the development of the city. So, he vowed to eradicate the problem for ever.



In this connection, CCC Mayor feels the necessity of cleaning and dredging of the river Karnaphuli regularly.



He strongly feels the necessity of coordination among the various service organisations of the city to improve the lot of seven million people of Chattogram.



