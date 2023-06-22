Video
Alesha Mart asset frozen

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday ordered authorities concerned to freeze all properties of Alesha Mart, an e-commerce company, in a money laundering case.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order following a prayer submitted by  Md Moniruzzaman, an Inspector of Criminal Investigation Department and also the investigation officer of the case.

Additional Public Prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer on Wednesday.

The same court also issued a travel ban on Alesha Mart Chairman Md Monzur Alam Sikder and three others in the case.


