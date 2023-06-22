Video
BNP-centric political evil-force hinders democracy: Quader

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said that the undemocratic political evil-forces centering BNP is the main obstacle to country's democracy and fair elections.

He said this in a statement sent to the media condemning and protesting the politically motivated speech of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Referring to the undemocratic political evil-forces of BNP, the minister said BNP always engages in anti-democratic activities in the country as it was born in the army camp in an undemocratic way.

Whenever BNP came to power, the progressive democracy of the country stumbled, he said, adding that on the other hand, Awami League has been fighting hard for long time to establish the democratic rights of the people, including the right to food.

Stating that the voting right of the people of this country has been established by the hands of Awami League, Obaidul Quader said that the country's democracy is in a stronger position now than any time in the past as Sheikh Hasina has remained in charge of running the country continuously for almost a decade and a half.

AL General Secretary further said that the action plan and all other activities of the government have been carried out keeping in mind the hopes and opinions of the people of the country.

"In order to provide a strong foundation for democracy, new democratic institutions have been built along with raising the capacity of those institutions," he added.

About the next general election, he said that the election will be held under the Election Commission (EC) where it is not an issue whether Awami League stays in power or not.

Even during elections, an interim government will be running the country, he said, adding:" And, that government will only perform its routine duties there."

He said that according to the provisions of the constitution, the elections will be held on time and the people will exercise their franchises to elect public representatives.    �BSS


