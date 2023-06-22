People’s demand can be met by street movements not thu courts: Fakhrul







He made this comment at a seminar held on the 15th Amendment of the Constitution at a city hotel.



Speaking at a programme Fakhrul said, "People of the country already taken decision not to participate in any election under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Without any debate the entire nation now wants the resignation of this government. Now the demand of the people has to be established through our movements."

BNP General Secretary said, "Awami League has brought the 15th Amendment to establish Bakshal in a very planned and deliberate manner. But we have to ensure neutral government and come to power through free and fair elections."



Fakhrul said, "BNP does not believe in the politics of coercion. We believe in the people's power. We try to get the peoples demand."



That is why BNP has made it clear that they will not participate any election under the party government.



Fakhrul said that despite all the repression of the government all political parties want resignation of the government. They want t over power to be handed over to a neutral caretaker government through the dissolution of this parliament.



As a responsible political party, it is our responsibility to highlight the importance of stewardship to the people.



Apart from other BNP leaders, Chairman of Bangladesh Kalyan Party (BKP) Maj Gen Ibrahim, Convenor of Nagrik Oikya Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Leader of Ganatrantra Manch Hasnat Qayyum, Saiful Haque, Professor Abu Sayed, Professor Nurul Haque Bepari and representatives of European Union and USA were present at the programme.



