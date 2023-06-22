Prez flies to KSA tomorrow to perform Hajj







"The President goes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the holy Hajj as the Royal Guest on Friday afternoon," President's press secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS on Wednesday.



A VVIP aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (Flight No: BG 331), carrying the President along with his spouse Dr Rebecca Sultana and entourage members will leave Hazrat Shahjalal (R) Internal Airport (HISA) at 2.30 pm on the day, he added.

The Head of the State, according to programme schedule, will land at Jeddah at about 6:30 pm (Bangladesh Time). He will reside at AL Safa Royal Palace there.



After performing the all Hajj procedures, President Shahabuddin will move to Madinah for visiting (Ziyarah) the Mazar of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) on July 1.



Wrapping up his 10-day visit to the KSA for performing Hajj and Ziyarah, the President is scheduled to leave the Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Madinah, for Dhaka on July 2 by a VVIP aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (Flight No: BG 338). �BSS



President Mohammed Shahabuddin will fly to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Friday to perform the holy Hajj as the Royal guest of the Saudi government."The President goes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the holy Hajj as the Royal Guest on Friday afternoon," President's press secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS on Wednesday.A VVIP aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (Flight No: BG 331), carrying the President along with his spouse Dr Rebecca Sultana and entourage members will leave Hazrat Shahjalal (R) Internal Airport (HISA) at 2.30 pm on the day, he added.The Head of the State, according to programme schedule, will land at Jeddah at about 6:30 pm (Bangladesh Time). He will reside at AL Safa Royal Palace there.After performing the all Hajj procedures, President Shahabuddin will move to Madinah for visiting (Ziyarah) the Mazar of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) on July 1.Wrapping up his 10-day visit to the KSA for performing Hajj and Ziyarah, the President is scheduled to leave the Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Madinah, for Dhaka on July 2 by a VVIP aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (Flight No: BG 338). �BSS