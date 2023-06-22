Public reps’ duty is to serve people, not to threaten them: HC







The HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Md Shawkat Ali Chowdhury came up with the order after Kazi Feroz Hasan appeared before the court in line with its previous summon order.



"Obey the court order. And if you disobey, you will be punished, fined. The duty of public representative is to serve the people, not threaten them," the HC bench observed at one stage of hearing.

Local Government Department of Ministry of Rural Development and Cooperatives had on February 6 suspended Tazkin Ahmed following a case filed against him before the chief judicial magistrate of Satkhira.



In view of this, Mayor Tazkin Ahmed has been temporarily suspended and Panel Mayor Kazi Feroz Hasan has been appointed as Acting Mayor as per Section 40-2 of the Municipal Act 2009.



Later, Tazkin Ahmed filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the legality of his suspension order.



On February 14, in an order the High Court stayed the order of temporary suspension and issued a rule asking the government to explain why the suspension order of the petitioner should not be declared illegal.



Later, the government filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against the HC order. But, the chamber judge of the Appellate Division also upheld the High Court order on June 14.



When Tazkin Ahmed went to take responsibility after receiving the High Court order, the executive officer and panel mayor of the municipality Kazi Feroz Hasan denied him to hand over power and insulted him.



Later, Tazkin moved before the HC with a supplementary petition. After hearing on the petition, the HC gave a verbal order to Kazi Feroz Hasan on June 1 to hand over his responsibility by June 6.



But, due to the non execution of the HC order, Tazkin could not perform his duty and again the HC order gave a verbal order to Tazkin Ahmed to perform the duties of the municipality on June 12.



After the HC order, the City Bank Satkhira branch denied to deal with Kazi Feroz Hasan. Then, Panel Mayor Kazi Feroz Hasan issued a show cause notice threatening to cancel the trade license of City Bank in Satkhira.



On receiving this notice, City Bank became a party with the main writ petition. After hearing on the petition, the HC summoned Kazi Feroz Hasan to appear before it on June 19 to explain his position over the matter. After appearing before the HC on Monday, Kazi Feroz Hasan sought unconditional apology.



The HC the court expressed anger and said that if you disobey the order of the court, you will be punished and fined. The mayor has already received a stay of suspension. Why did you threaten the bank with a letter? These are not good signs. You are a public representative. A representative's job is to serve the people, not threaten them. You could help the banks, the HC bench said.



Then, Kazi Firoz Hasan said that he had given a notice to the bank because the municipal officials and employees had not received their salaries for six months.



Then the court said, you are responsible for that. He has been in power for four-five months. Are you the mayor that will give money to the bank at your word? Action will be taken against you if the employees suffer because of you. Heavy fines will be imposed. You have disobeyed a court order. Disobedience of court order will be punishable.



