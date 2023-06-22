C-19: 1 death, 146 more cases reported







Bangladesh reported one more Covid-19-linked death and 146 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,458 and caseload to 2,041,894, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The daily case test positivity rate increased to 8.9 per cent from Tuesday's 7.03 as 1, 640 samples were tested.The recovery rate stands at 98.33 per cent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent.Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. �UNB