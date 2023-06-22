Video
Dengue: 2 die, 360 more hospitalised

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 38 this year.

During the period, 360 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 282 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 1, 300 dengue patients, including 1, 008 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 5, 924 dengue cases, 4, 586 recoveries.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.      �UNB


